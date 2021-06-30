News release: Vaccine clinic hours scaled back

As of this week, over 60% of Nevada County adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. With vaccine availability more widespread and local demand dwindling, the Nevada County Public Health Department is planning to reduce hours at the Whispering Pines clinic throughout the month of July.

“The clinic has been a great tool to vaccinate a lot of people quickly, but we believe we’ve served everyone we can with this model,” said Public Health Director Jill Blake in a news release. “It’s time to shift our focus and energy to reaching those who may not have the time, resources, or ability to come out to a vaccination site.”

Instead, the Public Health REACH Team will provide pop-up clinics in hard-to-reach communities and in-home vaccinations for those unable to leave the house for medical reasons.

The REACH Team will also work with local businesses to vaccinate their staff. Business owners interested in scheduling a vaccination event for their employees can submit a request at MyNevadaCounty.com/BizVax .

Blake encouraged anyone who wants to get vaccinated to come out to the Whispering Pines clinic in July.





“Whispering Pines is the only clinic in Nevada County where you have your choice of vaccine. We have Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Anyone age 12 and older is eligible for a free vaccination. You can schedule your appointment or just drop in,” Blake said.

The clinic will be open today and Friday, as well as Tuesday through July 9, July 13 to 15, July 22 and 23, and July 26 and 27.

Vaccine opportunities will still be available at local pharmacies and clinics. Nevada County residents can schedule their free appointment online at MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling 1-833-422-4255. MyTurn automatically shows open appointments within a 50-mile radius.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19,” Blake said. “We’re grateful to everyone who has taken this important step and we’re looking forward to reaching more people in the coming months.”

Source: Nevada County