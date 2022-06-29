News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

Today is my last column as I am leaving SNMH Foundation, a place that has been my heart and soul for 22 years. And what a journey it has been.

It is a difficult time in our nation’s history. Throughout the country communities are having a tremendous challenge recruiting physicians. Nevada County is no different. Many people don’t realize that in California hospitals cannot legally employ physicians, unless they are physician owned. As a nonprofit hospital, SNMH can provide recruitment support to local physician groups, clinics, and specialist groups, but physicians do not work for the hospital. For example, the physicians in the SNMH emergency department are part of SWOPE Medical Group.

Be assured that SNMH is doing everything it can to encourage family practice physicians and specialists to consider Nevada County for their practice. Three years ago, SNMH Foundation received a large grant to create a family practice rural residency program. Thanks to Dr. Glenn Gookin, the program director and a collaborative team, national accreditation was received last October.

What this means is next September, interviews for the first group of residents will take place with a goal of bringing on two residents starting in July 2023. It is a three year cycle, meaning there will be two recruits each year for three years, resulting in a total of six residents.

Looking back, there are tremendous achievements that have advanced medical care for our community. One of the first projects I worked on at SNMH Foundation was the philanthropic support needed to open the Diagnostic Imaging Center behind the hospital. Over the years, tens of thousands of people have received outpatient care in the DI Center.

If you need cancer treatment, the SNMH Cancer Center provides amazing support that not only treats the disease, but the whole person. Not only has SNMH Foundation provided support for equipment, but also for the garden, library, support programs, Comfort Cuisine, and more. The physicians and staff are highly experienced and provide remarkable care.

A few years ago, the hospital expanded the Infusion Center. This was one of the hospital’s best decisions as the new location is spacious and the care personal and comforting. Patients have options to socialize with others, or have a private area, all with an incredible view.

The list goes on and on. Equipment and technology for cardiac and cardiac rehab has been life-changing for those in the diagnosis or after care phase of their cardiac incident. Because of SNMH Foundation funding, the hospital is nationally certified as a Stroke Center. In fact, SNMH Foundation purchased the first robot for stroke care. Now, there are many robots.

Please know our hospital is always working to ensure you have the best access and care possible — right here in Nevada County. I thank all that have supported us over the years, and hope you will continue to do so. Remember, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is your community hospital.