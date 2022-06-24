News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

Imagine what our world would be like if we did not have the ability to speak. The vocal cords are two bands of smooth muscle tissue found in the larynx, or our voice box. Vocal cords vibrate and air passes through the cords from the lungs producing the sound of your voice.

Something so simple not only controls our ability to communicate with language, but also how we sound. To work, the voice needs a power supply which comes from the brain, a sound source which is produced by the vocal cords, and a sound resonator which comes from the mouth and nose.

The reasons that pitch (high to low), loudness, and the quality of the voice are different is because some vocal cords are longer, thicker, and are more tense than others. In addition, our throats, mouths, and nostrils are different sizes and shapes.

As with other parts of the body, vocal cords are vulnerable to injury and disease. The most common vocal cord disorder is laryngitis which causes a raspy or hoarse voice. This is due to inflammation of the vocal cords.

Noncancerous calluses on the vocal cords caused by vocal abuse are called vocal nodules. This disorder is most common among professional singers. Vocal nodules most often develop in pairs with one on each vocal cord. This occurs when the cords come together and there is pressure on them as they are vibrating. When suffering with vocal nodules, the voice will become hoarse, low, and breathy.

Another noncancerous growth, vocal polyps, can look similar to a blister. Sometimes they contain blood, but this generally resolves over time. Vocal polyps also cause the voice to be raspy, hoarse and breathy.

When the vocal cords don’t open or close properly, this can cause vocal cord paralysis. When a vocal cord is paralyzed, the voice can be weak. Food and liquids can also slip into the trachea and lungs causing people to have problems swallowing, coughing, or choking as they eat. When both vocal cords are paralyzed a person may have trouble breathing.

Vocal cord paralysis can be the result of a head or neck injury, surgical complications, a stroke, tumors, lung or thyroid cancer, a viral infection, or certain neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s disease. While it is possible to recover with no specific treatment, surgery or voice therapy are options for severe cases.

If you are experiencing significant pain or vocal changes for two or more weeks, you should see your physician. If he or she believes there is reason for concern, you may be referred to a laryngologist and/or a voice therapist. Upon getting your medical history, they will likely perform an exam including a laryngeal videostroboscopy so the vocal cords can be viewed while you are producing various sounds. They may give you vocal exercises to start the healing process. The best way to heal is to allow time for your vocal folds to recover, which is usually around four weeks.