News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation is finishing a project to raise $350,000 for new surgical equipment for the hospital. While some people will go through their entire life never needing surgery, most of us will likely need a surgical procedure at some point in our lives.

Important to any major surgical procedure is anesthesia, which is the administration of gasses or an injection of drugs before a surgical operation. Anesthesia prevents patients from feeling pain during surgical procedures and certain diagnostic tests.

General anesthesia is given for major operations. A patient that is given general anesthesia is unconscious and unaware of the surgery. Patients can get general anesthesia by inhaling it through their nose and mouth, or through an IV into the vein. A tube is placed in the throat to help with breathing under general anesthesia.

Regional anesthesia is often used during childbirth or surgeries of the arms, legs, or abdomen. It numbs a large part of the body, but you remain aware. It is generally injected near a cluster of nerves in the spine. Common uses of regional anesthesia are for epidurals, often used during childbirth, and spinal blocks.

Local anesthesia numbs a specific area of the body. It can be given by a shot, spray or ointment. It is often used when getting stitches or in dental work.

Every day, approximately 60,000 people nationwide have surgical procedures needing general anesthesia. General anesthesia has three stages. Induction is when you go under anesthesia. Staying under is called maintenance, and the recovery stage is known as emergence.

Like most medical advancements, anesthesia has come a long way. According to the Cleveland Clinic, in the 1960s and 1970s, it wasn’t uncommon to have a death related to anesthesia every 10,000 to 20,000 patients. Today, it is very rare with complications and death occurring in about one of every 200,000 patients. Anesthesia is safer today because of advances in medicines, technology, and equipment.

Anesthesiologists often use a pulse oximeter to ensure the patient is getting enough oxygen during surgery. The anesthesiologist will track how a patient is doing and keep an eye out for malignant hyperthermia. While it is rare, this is a reaction some people have to anesthetic drugs that can cause a high fever and result in complications. Over the years, monitoring has become less invasive and advancements in electronic medical records provide more information than ever to ensure patients are getting better care.

Some people will experience side effects from anesthesia such as a sore throat because of the breathing tube, nausea, minor soreness at the injection site or mild pain or discomfort at the incision site.

You should speak to your surgeon if you are fearful of having a procedure because of anesthesia. Talking with your physician about the risks ahead of time will guide the best type of anesthesia for you. Before you leave the hospital, you will get instructions about recovering at home and a follow-up visit with your surgeon.