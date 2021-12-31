News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

Welcome 2022! I don’t know about the rest of you, but I am very happy to put 2021 behind me. Seeing where we are now, I wish last Jan. 1 that I had begun to keep a journal. So much happened in 2021 that will likely fade as a memory, but I will always remember it as the year where resilience was tested and won.

During the recent storm, an area of medical need surfaced at a heightened level that I have not thought much about, but is so critical for many — the life-saving power of medical oxygen. I was well aware of the importance of oxygen for patients, during COVID-19, but I now understand more about oxygen as an essential home treatment used to care for patients at many levels.

Oxygen is a gas that is found in the air we breathe. Some people with breathing disorders can’t get enough oxygen naturally and need to supplement it. This is called oxygen therapy. Patients that need oxygen therapy often have conditions such as pneumonia, heart failure, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, cystic fibrosis, and other lung conditions. Sometimes when a patient is discharged from the hospital, extra oxygen is needed. In those cases the patient may go home with a prescription for supplemental oxygen therapy.

Normal levels of arterial blood oxygen are between 75 and 100 millimeters of mercury (mmHg). An oxygen level of 60 mmHg or lower indicates a need to supplement oxygen. Symptoms of low oxygen include rapid breathing, shortness of breath, a fast heart rate, coughing or wheezing, sweating, confusion, and changes in the color of the skin. However, too much oxygen can be dangerous as well and can damage the cells in the lung. You do not want your oxygen levels to exceed 110 mmHg.

To determine whether a person can benefit from oxygen therapy, doctors test the amount of oxygen in the arterial blood. Or they can use a pulse oximeter which indirectly measures oxygen levels or saturation, without requiring a blood sample. A pulse oximeter clips onto a person’s finger. Low levels indicate a person may be a good candidate for supplemental oxygen.





Supplemental oxygen therapy uses a tank or machine to provide extra oxygen. Oxygen therapy can help you recover and can be delivered via nasal cannula or face mask.

Home therapy has some risk. Oxygen is a fire hazard so it is very important you do not keep it near a fireplace, stove, and do not smoke near it. Oxygen tubing can create fall risk. Be thoughtful where the tank is to avoid tripping. For some, the nose tubes can cause irritation or even nosebleeds. Because an oxygen tank is very visible, some people find it embarrassing and become less social.

This past week proved very challenging for those with personal tanks that needed electricity to function. For those still needing assistance, local warming stations have electrical outlets. For additional resources we recommend contacting 211.