News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

If you have felt a burning acidic feeling in your chest, you may have experienced acid reflux caused when acidic gastric fluid flows backward into your esophagus. This regurgitation, or sour, bitter tasting acid, is often felt in your throat, or mouth.

The valve at the entrance of your stomach is surrounded by a ring of muscle known as the lower esophageal sphincter (LES). When acting properly, the LES closes as soon as food passes through it. When it doesn’t close, or opens too frequently, your stomach can produce acid, which then travels upward into the esophagus. When this occurs, you may feel a burning chest discomfort called heartburn.

People experience acid reflux as a result of a number of behaviors and conditions. For many, symptoms are short lived. Eating large meals or lying down after a big meal, snacking before bedtime, and smoking are examples. Eating foods such as citrus, tomatoes, chocolate, mint, garlic, onions or spicy or fatty foods or drinking alcoholic beverages, coffee, tea, or carbonated drinks can be a trigger.

Some women experience acid reflux during pregnancy. Obesity is another culprit. A stomach disorder known as a hiatal hernia can also force acid into the esophagus. This occurs when the upper stomach and LES move above the diaphragm, a muscle separating the stomach from the chest.

In addition to heartburn, people suffering from acid reflux may experience bloating, burping, hiccups that don’t let up, nausea, and a dry cough or wheezing. Dysphagia, which is the sensation of food being stuck in your throat, is also a common reaction.





If you only have occasional challenges with acid reflux, you probably don’t need to worry. However, you should see your physician if you have incidents two or more times a week or if medications are not bringing you relief.

If symptoms are concerning, your physician may request a barium swallow test. Also known as an esophagram, this test checks for ulcers or a narrowing of the esophagus. In preparation of this test, you will drink a solution to identify concerns on an x-ray.

An esophageal manometry checks the function and movement of the esophagus and lower esophagus sphincter. Or, some physicians may do pH monitoring which involves inserting a device into your esophagus for one to two days to measure the amount of esophageal acid.

A more invasive process is an endoscopy involving the insertion of a long, flexible, lighted tube with a camera down your throat to check for problems in the stomach or esophagus. In this procedure, the physician may spray your throat with an anesthetic or give you a sedative to keep you comfortable. During the endoscopy, a biopsy may also be taken to check tissue samples for abnormalities.

In many cases lifestyle, combined with over the counter medications, will control symptoms. Antacids can help, but may cause diarrhea or constipation. For more chronic situations your doctor may prescribe a medication, or for severe cases surgery might be considered as an option.