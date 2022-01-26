News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

As we continue the COVID-19 journey, it feels a bit like running on a hamster wheel. Just when we thought we were through the original onslaught, the Delta variant appeared, and then the Omicron variant.

The past two weeks have hit our community and hospital hard. During this surge, your hospital is managing well, but is seeing a significant volume of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and an increased number of ICU patients.

While the majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, vaccinated people that are immune compromised or have chronic health issues continue to be at risk. And, while unvaccinated individuals may not become ill enough to be hospitalized, COVID-19 is unpredictable.

There are diseases that have been eradicated over time. Disease eradication can be confused with disease elimination, which is the reduction of an infectious disease’s prevalence in a regional population to zero. Eradication is the complete obliteration of the disease.

To date, the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) has only declared two diseases officially eradicated: smallpox caused by the variola virus, and rinderpest caused by the rinderpest virus.





Smallpox was an ancient disease that throughout history resulted in 300 to 500 million deaths, and an estimated 10% of all deaths in the 20th century. The last case of smallpox occurred in Somalia in 1977. Rinderpest was a deadly bovine disease causing the deaths of cattle herds throughout Europe and Africa from the 18th to the 20th century until a focused global campaign led to its eradication.

The eradication of smallpox was accomplished by quickly identifying new cases and following the ring vaccination process. Ring vaccination meant that anyone that could have been exposed to a smallpox patient was tracked down quickly and vaccinated. This helped to quickly corral the disease to prevent its further spread.

Smallpox was a good candidate for eradication because it presented itself with a very visible rash. This meant the time from exposure to the initial period of symptoms was fairly short and it couldn’t spread far before it was noticed. Transmittal was decreased by the fact smallpox could only be transmitted by humans where yellow fever, for example, could be transmitted by mosquitoes. Even if the entire population could be vaccinated against yellow fever, its eradication could not be guaranteed because it traveled through an insect.

Eradication was also possible because people who survived smallpox naturally, developed a lifelong immunity against future infection. The vaccine was also highly effective. Equally important is how fast the W.H.O. was able to mobilize and immunize very large groups of people quickly.

While we don’t know the future of COVID-19, common sense tells us we should look at our own history of other infectious diseases and take note. It comes down to quickly identifying the ill, maintaining a distance if you are sick and getting vaccinated.

I’ve never been much of a gambler, even when I feel the risk is low. Being cautious during a surge may not eliminate someone getting COVID-19, but I prefer to play those odds.