News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

The same virus that causes chickenpox can cause an infection called shingles. Even after you’ve had chickenpox, the virus can live in nerve tissue near your spinal cord and brain for years before resurfacing as shingles.

Caused by the varicella-zoster virus, shingles cause a red rash that can be quite painful. Many describe it as a deep, burning sensation. Although shingles can appear anywhere on the body, most often you will notice a stripe of blisters on one side of the body around the torso, neck, or face.

Approximately one in three people in the U.S. will develop shingles in their life according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Only in rare circumstances will someone get shingles more than once.

The onset of shingles is very noticeable. First symptoms are a feeling of pain and burning. A rash usually follows which appears red for most. Rashes from shingles can look like red patches, will itch, and have fluid-filled blisters that break easily. Some people experience fever and chills, headaches, fatigue and muscle weakness.

While not as common, shingles on your face can cause a temporary loss of hearing, balance issues and weakness in your facial muscle. Shingles in the mouth can make it challenging to eat and you may experience a loss of taste.





For a limited number of people, shingles can occur around the eye. This is referred to as ophthalmic herpes zoster causing blistering on your eyelids, forehead and the side of your nose.

Shingles are not contagious. However, the varicella-zoster virus that triggers it can be spread to someone else. You can’t get shingles from someone, but you can give them chickenpox.

Promptly contact your physician if you suspect shingles, but especially if the rash is near the eye. If left untreated it can cause permanent eye damage. If you are over 60, you want to be checked as you are at an increased risk of complications. You should also consult your physician if you have a weakened immune system.

For people 50 and older, you can get the shingle vaccine, which can reduce your shingles risk. In the U.S., the Shingrix vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2017. Shingrix is a nonliving vaccine made of a virus component. It is given in two doses, with two to six months between doses.

Vaccine side effects may include redness, pain, tenderness, swelling, and itching. While the vaccine won’t guarantee immunity from shingles, it will likely reduce the course and severity of it. It will also reduce your risk of postherpetic neuralgia. Long after the blisters have cleared, some people have pain which is a result of nerve fibers sending confused and exaggerated pain messages from your skin to the brain.

Finally, a recent study in the Journal of Infectious Diseases found individuals receiving at least one dose of the Shingrix vaccine were 16% less likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 and had a 32% reduced risk of COVID-19 associated hospitalizations.