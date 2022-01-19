News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

At some point in your life, you will likely experience a sprain or a strain. Sprains and strains are common types of acute soft tissue injuries. They are a result of sudden trauma such as falls, twists, or blows to the body.

The difference between the two is a sprain is when one or more of your ligaments are stretched or torn. Sprains are injuries in the bands of tissue that connect two bones together, while a strain involves an injury to a muscle or to the band of tissue that attaches a muscle to a bone.

Sprains occur when you overextend or severely stress a joint. Sprains most often occur in the ankle, knee, wrist, and thumb. Ankle sprains generally happen when walking, exercising, or landing on an uneven surface. Knee sprains are most common when pivoting during an athletic activity. Wrist sprains are often the result of landing on an outstretched hand during a fall. Thumb strains are most likely to happen with over-extension of a joint while playing sports, or a ski injury.

There are levels of sprain severities. With a mild or grade one sprain, there is some damage and slight stretching to the fibers of the ligament with recovery ranging between one to two weeks. A moderate or grade two sprain is a result of partial tearing of the ligament and abnormal looseness (laxity) in the joint if it is moved in certain ways with a three to six week recovery. The severe or grade three sprain involves a complete tear of the ligament, causing substantial instability which can take several months to improve.

Sprain injuries vary, but are typically accompanied by pain, bruising, swelling, and inflammation. Some people hear a joint pop at the time of the injury. With a strain, you may have muscle spasms, limited flexibility, pain around the joint, or a difficulty with range of motion. Sprains may show bruising around the joint, while strains are more likely to be felt with muscle spasms.





In the U.S., sprain injuries average 25,000 a day. Seven in 1,000 people will have an ankle sprain at some point. Sprains and strains are the most common workplace injuries.

A recommended sprain or strain treatment uses the RICE protocol. R stands for rest and encourages you to discontinue the activity that caused the injury. I suggest applying ice to the injured area for 20 minutes at a time, several times a day. You should not put ice directly on the skin. C, for compression, will prevent additional swelling and blood loss if you wear an elastic compression bandage. E urges elevation to reduce swelling by raising the injury higher than the heart.

Mild sprains or strains can be treated at home. However, injuries that cause sprains can also cause fractures so you should see your doctor if you cannot move or bear weight on the affected joint, have pain directly over the bones of an injured area, or have numbness on or around the injured area.