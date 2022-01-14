News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

When the inner lining of the bronchial tubes become inflamed, you may develop bronchitis. People breathe air through the nose and mouth into the trachea (windpipe). From there, it passes through the bronchial tubes in the lungs. These tubes bring air in and out of your lungs so you can breathe.

It is estimated that 5% of the population has an episode of acute bronchitis every year. This accounts for nearly 10 million annual office visits. In the U.S., acute bronchitis is among the top 10 most common illnesses among outpatients.

Acute bronchitis, an inflammation of the large airways of the lung, can develop from a cold or respiratory infection. Acute bronchitis, often referred to as a chest cold, usually clears up in a week to 10 days although a lingering cough may occur. Like most viral diseases of the respiratory tract, acute bronchitis is most common during flu season.

Repeated or constant bouts are considered chronic bronchitis. Chronic bronchitis is swelling and irritation of the bronchial tubes which can be considered a condition of COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and requires medical attention. COPD is a group of lung diseases that make it hard to breathe and can become more complicated over time.

In the U.S., women are twice as likely to get chronic bronchitis as men. One of the differences between the two types of bronchitis is chronic bronchitis is usually caused by long-term exposure to irritants that damage the lungs and airways.





Symptoms for chronic and acute bronchitis include a consistent cough, production of mucus, fatigue, shortness of breath, slight fever and chills and chest discomfort. You should see a physician if your cough lasts more than three weeks and prevents you from sleeping, is accompanied by a fever higher than 100.4, produces mucus and or blood, and is accompanied by wheezing or a shortness of breath.

Additional factors include living in a polluted place, crowding, and asthma. For some people, allergens such as perfumes and pollen can trigger acute bronchitis. If you have a compromised immune system or low resistance you may have a greater vulnerability. Bouts of severe heartburn can irritate your throat and make you more prone to bronchitis. Severe bronchitis can lead to pneumonia.

Bronchitis can be diagnosed by your physician. He or she will consider your medical history, your family history and can conduct various tests such as a chest x-ray, lung function test, CT scan or blood test.

Unfortunately there is no cure for chronic bronchitis although treatment can help with symptoms and will slow disease progression. It can even improve your ability to stay active. Treatments vary, but include lifestyle changes, medicines such as bronchodilators which relax the muscles around your airways, antibiotics for bacterial or viral lung infection, oxygen therapy if you have low levels of oxygen in your blood, and pulmonary rehabilitation such as an exercise program, nutritional counseling and more.