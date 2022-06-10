News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

SAVE THE DATE! The Barbara Schmidt Millar Women’s Triathlon and 5K will take place on Sept. 18 at Cascade Shores on Scotts Flat Lake in Nevada City. Registration opens on June 13.

Providing care for those struggling with breast cancer is more important than ever. During the pandemic, women across the country put off getting a mammogram. The result is a rise in breast cancer cases.

Barbara Schmidt Millar died of cancer in 1995 at age 42. Cathy Anderson Myers did her first sprint woman’s triathlon in Barbara’s name while Barbara was fighting her battle. A year later, Cathy and other close friends of Barbara decided to create a local event in her honor.

For 27 years this event has provided a means for those without financial capability to get a mammogram or other diagnostic breast tests at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. This event also provides scholarships to young women graduating from Nevada Union High School and pursuing a career in the health field. Thousands of lives have been touched over the years because of our community’s participation.

Mammograms have been shown to reduce the risks associated with breast cancer, including breast cancer deaths. Having regular mammograms is one of the most important things you can do to reduce your own breast cancer related risks.

Since 1995, proceeds have benefited over 1,250 women and men in western Nevada County and as of June 2022, will have provided $184,000 in scholarships. This year, four scholarships were awarded to Taylor Demaranville, Emily Kenny, Hannah Montgomery and Megan Schreck.

While the results of this event help so many women in need, it also encourages women of all ages to actively challenge themselves in a supportive way. The camaraderie women feel while encouraging each other as they train is amazing. The bonds the athletes have created over the years will be stronger than ever!

Please go tohttps://bsmtri.org/ to register or to learn more about the event. The triathlon is open to women 18 year of age or older. The 5K Run/Walk is open to females 13 years or older.

Participants may do the full triathlon, may compete as part of a two or three women team, or can do the 5K Run/Walk. The triathlon includes a 1/2 mile swim, an 11-mile bike ride, and a 3.1 mile run/walk.

Please consider supporting local breast cancer survivors by participating as a sponsor or donor of this year’s event. If you have not watched the event in person, it is inspiring. Come cheer on family and friends with breast cancer, or women that are breast cancer survivors themselves.

Volunteers are also needed at the event expo packet pick-up on September 17, and on September 18 at the triathlon. Duties are varied, but include everything from passing out water at water stations, body marking, directing parking, course monitors and more.

For more information, please call the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation office at 530-477-9700.