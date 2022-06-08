News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

Have you ever wondered what causes cramping? If you are like me, you’ve experienced a time when all seems to be okay, and then all of a sudden WHAM, you get a terrible cramping pain.

Muscle cramps are sudden, involuntary spasms or contractions in one or more of your muscles. They can be very painful. Sometimes they will only last a few seconds, but they can last several minutes.

I occasionally get cramps in my lower legs. These are called night leg cramps and often no apparent cause can be identified. Often related to muscle fatigue and nerve problems, the risk of night leg cramps increase with age. Pregnant women also have a higher likelihood of night leg cramps. Kidney failure and diabetic nerve damage can exacerbate cramping.

Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is sometimes confused with night leg cramps, but they are separate conditions. RLS is caused by an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually because of an uncomfortable sensation. It typically happens in the evening or nighttime hours when you are sitting or lying down. Moving often eases the unpleasant feeling.

Cramping can be a result of dehydration which is why we should constantly remind ourselves to drink more water. Overuse of a muscle, muscle strain, or staying in one position for a long time can also cause a muscle to cramp.

While there are numerous causes of muscle cramping, straining or overusing a muscle is the most common. A pinched nerve at the back of the neck, and nerve compression may also elicit problems. A lack of blood flow to the muscles, certain medications, dialysis, and pregnancy are also factors.

While muscle cramps themselves are harmless, sometimes they are related to an underlying medical condition. People that are challenged with nerve compression such as lumbar stenosis in the spine find it produces cramp-like pain in the legs. In these cases, pain often worsens the longer you walk. Some find that walking in a fixed position such as you would when pushing a shopping cart, can improve the symptoms.

Mineral depletion meaning too little potassium, calcium, or magnesium can contribute to leg cramps. Diuretics, which are medications often prescribed for high blood pressure can deplete these minerals. Inadequate blood supply caused by the narrowing of the arteries that deliver blood to the legs can produce pain in the legs and feet, often while exercising.

While muscle cramps are usually harmless, you should seek medical care if they are severe, happen frequently, or don’t improve with stretching or increased fluid intake. In addition, you should see your physician if your cramps are accompanied by swelling, redness, or a feeling of warmth, or are accompanied by muscle weakness. While there isn’t a medical treatment for cramps, getting checked out will help identify if there is a medical problem that needs further treatment, or it may help identify a medical condition that has not yet been diagnosed.