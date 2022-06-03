News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

If you are listening to the news lately, you are likely hearing that monkeypox cases are showing up in the U.S. Monkeypox is an infection caused by a virus in the same family as smallpox.

While monkeypox isn’t considered to be as severe as smallpox, it causes a similar reaction. Most common in central and western Africa, monkeypox was discovered over a half century ago (1958), in African research monkeys, squirrels, and rats.

There are news reports that outbreaks of monkeypox are spreading outside of Africa. It has been reported in at least a dozen countries including Canada, Israel, the U.S. and various locations in Europe. Fortunately, as of March 25, 2022 no deaths have been reported.

People affected will experience flu-like symptoms including fever, fatigue, headaches, and enlarged lymph nodes. A rash generally appears after a few days and is unique. Most often it will first appear on the face, but it will also show itself on the palms, arms, legs and other parts of the body. Some even experience a rash on the genitals.

Over about a week’s period, the rash changes appearance from small, flat spots to tiny blisters. This is where it bears some resemblance to chickenpox. These usually turn to larger pus-filled blisters that may take several weeks to transform to scabs. Once that happens, a person is no longer contagious.

Initially, monkeypox is transmitted to people in contact with affected animals. Sometimes from a bite or scratch, or it can be transmitted by consuming under cooked meat.

The virus primarily spreads between people in three ways. First, through inhaling respiratory droplets. Another way is by touching an infected person. Finally, although not very common, indirect contact such as handling an individual’s clothing can pass on the germs. Because the respiratory route involves large droplets that don’t last in the air and cannot travel very far, the person-to-person spread typically requires prolonged or intimate contact.

While there is currently no specific FDA approved treatments for monkeypox, several antiviral medications are effective. Examples include cidofovir, brincidofovir, and tecovirimat. In addition, vaccinations can help prevent the illness. The smallpox vaccination which was routine in the U.S. until the mid-1970s is believed to be 85 percent effective. Additionally, in 2019, the FDA approved a vaccine called JYNNEOS for people over 18 at high risk.

For most, monkeypox is a mild illness that gets better over a number of weeks. What is unusual about this recent outbreak is the fact most of those that got sick had not traveled where the virus has been found and have had no known contact with infected animals. This outbreak also seems to be a result of more person-to-person contacts.

The good news is outbreaks tend to be sporadic. The last U.S. outbreak was in 2003 affecting about 50 people in the Midwest that became ill after contact with pet prairie dogs from Ghana. Researchers believe monkeypox will be less contagious than airborne viruses like COVID-19 and the flu.