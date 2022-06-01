News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

Heads up, June is brain awareness month. As such, it seems like an opportune time to talk about concussions. A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury (TBI) caused when you bump, jolt, or hit your head hard enough that it causes the head and brain to rapidly move back and forth.

Movement that causes the brain to bounce or twist in the skull can create chemical changes and damage brain cells. The word concussion comes from a Latin word concutere, meaning to shake violently.

Worldwide, 69 million individuals are estimated to suffer a TBI each year with the Southeast Asian and Western Pacific regions experiencing the greatest impact primarily from head injury following traffic collisions. Between 1.7 and 3 million sports and recreation injuries happen each year. Approximately 300,000 are a result of football. It is estimated that mild brain trauma occurs every 21 seconds in the U.S.

Concussions can be challenging to diagnose, especially if there is no bruising or a visible cut. For some, the signs don’t appear for days or weeks after the injury. Most people don’t lose consciousness. In fact only 10 percent of people are knocked out from a concussion.

While it may not feel serious, if your brain is jolted or bumped and you notice a change in sleeping patterns, are dizzy, feel nausea, slurred speech, or notice unusual headaches, you should get checked out.

No two concussions are the same. During an exam, a physician will check out hearing and vision, reflexes, balance and coordination, memory, and attention span. While cognitive tests are key tools to determine if someone has a concussion, these tests alone are not enough for a diagnosis.

Your physician may also use a neurovestibular exam to help make an evaluation. This exam looks for vestibular (related to the inner ear), balance, and vision problems. Your doctor may also order imaging tests such as an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and CT (computed tomography) to make sure there is no bruising or bleeding of the brain.

While recovering, people often combat uncomfortable symptoms such as irritability, sensitivity to light or noise, mild headaches, and difficulty concentrating. Treatment varies, but includes rest, over the counter medication, drinking lots of water, and avoiding alcohol. If diagnosed, you should avoid driving, and should stay away from strenuous activities, and sports.

If someone has a head injury, is it fact or myth that you should keep someone awake for 24 hours? According to Brainline, a site focused on brain injury and PTSD, “There is no benefit to keeping someone awake after a concussion and it is no longer recommended. In fact, people with a concussion need to sleep and recover.” However, anyone getting very sleepy within six hours of a brain injury should go immediately to the emergency department or your physician. While this is the most common and least serious type of brain injury, getting checked out by a medical provider is very important.