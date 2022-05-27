News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

This weekend many will be barbecuing, visiting with family and friends, and enjoying a glorious celebration of the Memorial Day holiday. For some, however, Memorial Day has a deeper meaning. Not only is it a time to remember those that have been lost in service for our country, but those still with us who struggle and suffer.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that is triggered by traumatic or terrifying events. Sometimes it is by experience, sometimes as a witness. While PTSD can be caused by many harrowing and distressing incidents, those in our military are perhaps affected the most.

People who have been exposed to a tragic event will often have temporary challenges adjusting and coping, but with therapy, time, and good self-care, they can improve or get better. When symptoms elevate or last for months or even years, it may be a sign of PTSD.

What many don’t realize, is symptoms don’t always appear right away, but can surface years after the significant event.

Approximately 6% or six out of every one hundred people will have PTSD at some point in their life. This translates to about 12 million adults in the U.S. in a given year. Eight percent of PTSD cases are generally women and four percent are men.

Not everyone who experiences trauma develops PTSD so this represents only a portion of those who have struggled with tragedy. About 60% of men and 50% of women will experience at least one trauma in his or her lifetime. For women, this is more likely to be a result of sexual assault and child sexual abuse. Men are more likely to experience trauma through accidents, physical assault, combat or disaster.

Symptoms vary for different people but may include flashbacks, nightmares, severe anxiety, and even uncontrollable thoughts of the event. PTSD symptoms are generally grouped into four types: intrusive memories, avoidance, negative changes in thinking and mood, and changes in physical and emotional reactions.

Intrusive memories include recurrent, unwanted and distressing memories, reliving the trauma as if it is happening, severe emotional and physical reactions, and upsetting dreams or nightmares. For those suffering with avoidance, they unsuccessfully avoid thinking or talking about the event, or may avoid places and people that remind them of the event.

People experiencing negative changes in thinking and mood tend to feel hopelessness about the future. They have negative thoughts about themselves and other people resulting in difficulty maintaining close relationships, or feeling detached from family and friends.

If someone is dealing with changes in their physical and emotional reactions, they may find themselves startled or easily frightened and are always on guard for potential danger. These individuals also display self-destructive behavior such as drinking too much and may show angry outbursts or aggressive behavior.

Psychotherapy or Cognitive Behavior Therapy has consistently been found to be an effective treatment. Seeking care is important, especially if you believe you may hurt yourself or someone else.