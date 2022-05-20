News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

Many industries have terms specific to their trade, but none are quite as strange as those used in medicine. While seeking treatment for a medical condition isn’t a laughing matter, at times healthcare does have a sense of humor using some of the oddest descriptions for common and uncommon medical issues.

Sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia, ice cream headache, or brain freeze as most of us refer to it, is an intense pain in the head caused by eating or drinking something cold. When the body senses sudden, extreme cold, blood vessels throughout the head expand letting extra blood into the area for warmth which causes pain. Unlike other headaches, a brain freeze comes and goes quickly and does not need medical attention.

If you’ve experienced transparent threads floating across your eyeball you may be experiencing muscae volitantes, or eye floaters. These small pieces of protein are caused by age-related changes that occur as the jelly-like substance inside your eyes becomes more liquid. If you notice a sudden increase in eye floaters, contact your eye doctor immediately, especially if you also see light flashes or lose your peripheral vision.

If you have suffered from canker sores, you may not know them by their medical reference, aphthous stomatitis. These small, shallow lesions develop on the soft tissue of the mouth or at the base of the gums. Canker sores can be painful, but unlike cold sores they do not occur on the surface of your lips. Minor canker sores will generally go away on their own, but you should consult your physician if they interfere with eating or drinking, are persistent for more than two weeks, are extremely painful, recur, or are unusually large.

Try this one on for size. If you are suffering from pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanokoniosis, yes a real term, you are experiencing black lung disease caused by inhaling dust. If you are wondering about the crazy length of this word, you are not alone. It was invented by the president of the National Puzzlers’ league as the longest word in the English language.

Onychocryptosis (hidden nail) is a term describing an ingrown toenail. Caused when the corner of the toenail grows into the soft flesh, ingrown toenails can usually be managed from home. If the pain is severe or spreading or you have diabetes or another condition that can cause poor blood flow, you may need to make a trip to your doctor to get checked out.

Some people experience auto-brewery syndrome which presents as intoxication and hangovers without ever partaking in an alcoholic beverage. This occurs when pure alcohol (ethanol) is produced in a person’s gut after they have eaten carbohydrate-rich foods.

Finally, one of the strangest, rare diseases on record is Proteus syndrome, a condition in which tissues, bone, skin, organs and/or arteries grow disproportionately. It arises from a mutation in the AKT1 gene which forms randomly in the womb and can cause health problems such as an intellectual disability, seizures, tumors, abnormal blood clots, and more.