News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

One of the things we’ve heard a great deal about during COVID-19 is that some people lose their sense of taste. The medical term for a complete loss of taste is ageusia. A partial loss of taste is called dysgeusia. Loss of taste is caused by interruption of the transfer of taste sensations to the brain, or by a problem with the way the brain interprets these sensations. Taste buds are sensory organs that are found on your tongue.

We use our tongue all the time to eat, talk, and swallow. The average tongue is about three inches long. Tongues are measured from the epiglottis, a flap of cartilage located at the back of the mouth, to the tip.

Our taste buds are the way we experience flavors. They provide a taste differentiation of sweet, salty, sour, and bitter. The average person has between 2,000 to 10,000 taste buds with sensory cells which replace themselves every week or two. Approximately one-fourth of us are considered “supertasters” with a heightened sense, particularly for bitter foods. Another quarter of us are considered non-tasters and can taste food, but are less sensitive to the distinction of flavors.

Taste buds are not visible to the human eye. The little pink and white bumps on the tongue are called papillae. Taste buds sit on top of these hair-like projections. Each has an average of six taste buds inside the surface tissue.

Taste buds have a greater purpose that has helped us evolve as humans. The sense of taste helps us distinguish foods that are bitter, sour, poisonous, and rotting. The back of the tongue is sensitive to bitter tastes which can be an alert to spit out poisonous or spoiled foods.





Your tongue says a lot about your health. A bright red tongue may be a sign of a B12 or folic acid deficiency. Spots, or a white coating on the tongue, can indicate oral thrush or leukoplakia which can be a precursor to cancer. A black, hairy tongue can be a sign of bacterial overgrowth and can occur in people with diabetes or those on antibiotics or chemotherapy. Painful bumps may be canker sores or oral cancer.

In addition to COVID-19, there are other types of taste disorders. The most common type is phantom taste perception. People experiencing this will have a strong, lingering taste in their mouth, even when it is empty. The taste can be quite unpleasant and can occur with a persistent burning sensation.

About 3% of people can’t detect any taste. Dysgeusia causes a persistent taste that masks other tastes, making all foods taste the same. Hypogeusia is a loss of one of the key tastes such as bitterness, sourness, saltiness, and sweetness.

Specialists called otolaryngologists can diagnose and treat smell and taste disorders. These physicians specialize in disorders of the ear, nose, and throat. In simple cases, the sense of taste returns when illness goes away. However, for bacterial infections, your physician may recommend an antibiotic.