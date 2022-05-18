News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

In our bodies, there is a glistening, whitish bundle of fibers surrounded by a sheath known as nerves. Nerves transmit impulses or sensations to the brain or spinal cord and from there to muscles and organs. Nerves send electrical signals, which create sensations and move muscles. They also control bodily functions that help with digestion and maintaining heart rate.

Believe it or not, you have over seven trillion nerves in your body. The central nervous system is made up of the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Your peripheral nervous system is made up of clusters of sensory neurons called ganglia that connect to one another as well as the central nervous system.

There are 12 pairs of cranial nerves, which sit at the base of the brain and each has a different function. Cranial nerves are categorized as either sensory or motor. Sensory refers to touch, smell, hearing, sight, and taste. Motor nerves control movement and the function of glands or muscles.

Peripheral neuropathy, or nerve damage as it is more commonly known, is often caused by an injury. Nerve fibers called axons are insulated by tissue. Nerve damage occurs when the fibers or tissues are damaged or the nerve is cut.

There are a number of causes of peripheral nerve damage. Injury from an accident, a fall, or sports activity can crush, compress, or cut nerves. Some medical conditions such as diabetes, carpal tunnel syndrome, and Guillain-Barre syndrome (a rare condition in which the body’s immune system attacks nerves outside the brain and spinal cord) can also be responsible.

Numbness, tingling, and/or pain are warning signs. Often this is felt in the hands or feet. Muscle weakness or feeling constricted are also indicators you should speak to your physician. Some people feel a buzzing sensation and others experience difficulty holding onto objects.

It is important to get checked out after an injury because some nerve damage can be repaired if caught quickly enough. Your physician will likely conduct a physical exam and refer you for neurological testing.

These studies may help get at the root of the problem. One diagnostic test is an EMG (electromyography). An EMG inserts a thin-needle electrode into the muscle and records electrical activity while in motion and at rest.

A nerve conduction study places electrodes at two different locations to measure if electrical signals are passing appropriately through the nerves. An MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) uses a magnetic field and radio waves to create detailed images of areas affected by nerve damage. An ultrasound is similar, but it uses high frequency sound waves.

Treatment depends on the severity and cause. If caused by a medical issue, your physician will treat the condition. Medications, physical therapy, and surgery are the most common modalities considered for treatment.

Restoring function can take months. Sometimes a splint or brace will be incorporated into treatment. Exercise and physical therapy may also help the recovery. Electrical stimulators may not be optimum for all, but can help some.