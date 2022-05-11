News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

In the nose, there is cartilage and bone that make up the septum. The septum divides the interior nasal cavity into the right and left side. When the septum is pushed off center or leans to one side of the nasal cavity, it has deviated.

When the nose is injured, it can result in a deviated symptom. Often this is a result of breaking your nose, a sports injury, a car accident, fall, or fight. Occasionally, a deviated septum may be present at birth or is congenital. It can also be a result of normal development. Our bodies are not perfectly symmetrical so as the nose grows, the septum may grow out of alignment.

People with a deviated septum may notice changes in the shape of their nose. Difficulty breathing through one or both sides of the nose is an indicator. People also experience headaches or face pain, nasal congestion, noisy breathing, nosebleeds, sinusitis (the inflammation of the sinuses), sleep apnea, and snoring.

For those with mild symptoms, you may not even realize you have a deviated septum and don’t need treatment. If you are having problems, your family doctor, an ear, nose, and throat specialist, or a plastic surgeon will start by asking questions about what you are experiencing and will then perform an examination of your nose.

Physicians often recommend over-the-counter medicine for those with headaches, face pain, or congestion. If your symptoms are challenging, your physician may suggest a surgery called a septoplasty. This is often a consideration when breathing becomes problematic, you are getting frequent sinus infections, or have other troubling symptoms.

A septoplasty is generally a one to two hour outpatient procedure. There are three primary components of a septoplasty. Your surgeon will put you under general anesthesia to make sure you are comfortable. Different fromlocal anesthesia which numbs an area, general anesthesia puts you to sleep during the procedure.

Next, your surgeon will separate the membrane that covers the septum. The cartilage and bone that is causing the deviation is removed and the surgeon will replace the membranes and sutures and will stitch them together. Finally, the surgeon will likely pack your nose with gauze and may put bandages on the outside of the nose depending on the surgery.

Most septoplasty’s are performed through the nose. Sometimes part of the septum is removed, other times it is re-aligned. However, sometimes the surgeon also performs surgery to open up the sinuses or rhinoplasty to reshape the nose.

For those whose surgery is an outpatient procedure, they will likely go home the same day. The nose may be bruised, swollen, and sore for about two weeks. Breathing through the nose may be difficult or uncomfortable so a healthcare provider may prescribe medicine for pain and to help prevent infection.

Short term symptoms from the surgery may include headaches, puffiness around the face, bruising around the face and a small amount of bleeding. The good news is most people fully recover within a few months.