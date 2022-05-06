News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

My nephew lives back east and is very passionate about mental health as he has struggled with depression and anxiety over the years. Because May is Mental Health month, he decided to discuss his personal journey in a way he had never done before. He shared his belief that society continues to look at mental illness with the wrong lens. Most of us are open to talking to others about our physical health, but mental health is still taboo. He reminds us mental health is health as well.

The brain is the strongest muscle in the body, yet we categorize mental illness in a different light. It is important to destroy negative stigmas that surround most of these conditions. According to Mental Health America, nearly 50 million Americans experience some form of mental illness with 4.9% dealing with a severe situation.

SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration) defines mental illness as any diagnosable mental, behavioral, or emotional disorder, other than a developmental or substance use disorder. Mental illnesses include persons with mild mental illness, moderate mental illness, and serious mental illness.

Mental illness, anxiety, and depression can make one feel alone, isolated, confused, and hurting. Most of us have experienced moments in our life where we struggle in silence. In fact, as reported by Statistica, from March 30 to April 2022, approximately 27% of U.S. adults reported symptoms of anxiety disorder.

Occasional anxiety is normal. Most of us worry about things such as our health, money, or family problems. For those with anxiety disorder, symptoms often interfere with daily activities such as job performance, schoolwork, and relationships.

There are numerous disorders including generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social disorder, social anxiety disorder, and a wide variety of phobia-related disorders. Researchers have found genetic and environmental causes are often factors of anxiety disorder.

While risk factors vary, shyness and feeling distressed in new situations, exposure to stressful or negative life situations, and a history of mental disorders in biological relatives can be signs. Anxiety symptoms can also be aggravated by certain physical health conditions, as well as caffeine, some substances, and medications.

Anxiety disorders are generally treated by psychotherapy, medications, or both. Cognitive behavioral therapy is one example that teaches people different ways of thinking, behaving, and reacting to situations that help them feel less fearful.

Medications do not cure anxiety disorders, but can help relieve symptoms. The most common medications used to address anxiety are antidepressants, anti-anxiety medications such as benzodiazepines, and beta-blockers.

One of the most profound statements my nephew made was to remind us that “asking for help isn’t giving up. It’s refusing to give up.” He has come to understand his anxiety comes with caring so much. He constantly thinks about being a better father, husband, friend, employee and more. The feelings that attach belittle and destroy hope. It is important people understand they are not alone and can find a supportive environment to help combat what many call the invisible monster.