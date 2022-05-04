News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

If you do much physical activity or engage in a sports pastime, you may have suffered from shin splints at one time or another. Shin splints cause pain by overuse of the tibia which is the shinbone at the front of the lower leg.

Medically referred to as medial tibial stress syndrome, shin splints often occur in athletes or dancers although any vigorous sports activity can be a cause, especially if you are just starting a fitness program.

Shin splints occur when there is inflammation around the muscles, tendons, and bone tissue. This causes pain along the inner border of the shin. Shin splint pain may be sharp and razor-like or dull and throbbing. Shin splints account for about 10 to 15% of all running injuries. Up to 60% of all conditions that cause leg pain are tied to shin splints.

People often experience shin splints because they don’t properly warm-up or cool down after exercising. It can also be a result of flat feet when the impact of a step makes your foot’s arch collapse. Physicians call this overpronation. Shoes that don’t fit properly or provide good support can also create problems. People with weak ankles or hips may notice inflammation and pain around their tibia.

If you are careful about your activity, shin splints can often heal on their own. A physician will likely tell you to rest your body. Icing your shin should ease pain and swelling. Ice for 20 to 30 minutes every three to four hours for several days or until the pain goes away.

Using insoles or orthotics in your shoes can provide relief. Shoe inserts can be custom made or purchased off the shelf. They help if your arches collapse or flatten when you stand up. Your physician may also suggest an anti-inflammatory painkiller like aspirin or ibuprofen.

You’ll know your shin splints have fully healed if your injured leg is as flexible as your other leg, if your injured leg feels as strong as your other leg, if you can push on the spots that used to be painful, and if you can jog, sprint, or jump without pain.

It is impossible to determine exactly when your shin splints will go away as it varies from person to person. However, on average three to six months is not unusual. It is important not to rush your healing so you don’t aggravate your injury.

If you don’t improve, your physician may suggest a physical therapist or podiatrist. They may check to make sure you don’t have a stress fracture which presents as tiny cracks in the tibia.

There are a few things you can do to reduce your chances of suffering from shin splints. Make sure to wear a proper fitting athletic shoe. In addition, make sure you wear shoes designed for your sport. Also, build up your fitness level by increasing duration, intensity, and frequency gradually. It is important not to rush back before you are healed.