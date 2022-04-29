News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

I had my annual physical recently and the good news is I am healthy. However, I do have a vitamin D deficiency. While this can be solved by taking a vitamin every day, it got me wondering what vitamins are and what it means when we have a vitamin deficiency.

Vitamins are organic compounds that are essential in small quantities for the normal functioning of the metabolism in the body. They are important to the body’s health by helping our bodies grow and develop normally. Generally they are found in food, but when an intake of a particular vitamin isn’t enough, we can take a pill.

Primary vitamin deficiency is the condition created when there is a long-term absence of a particular vitamin in your system. Secondary deficiency is caused by an underlying disorder that may be metabolic, such as a genetic defect, or lifestyle decisions such as smoking or drinking alcohol. Contrary, hypervitaminosis causes symptoms when vitamin intake is in excess of the appropriate amount, especially fat-soluble vitamins that accumulate in the body’s tissue.

A severe B-12 deficiency can result in anemia which is a lack of healthy red blood cells. When B-12 and folic acid are missing, your body has trouble absorbing or processing these vitamins. Without these nutrients, the body produces extra-large red blood cells that don’t work properly and reduce their ability to carry oxygen.

Vitamins play different roles in the body and people require different amounts to stay healthy. Vitamins are fat-soluble or water-soluble. Fat-soluble vitamins such as A, D, E and K are stored in fatty tissue and the liver. These vitamins can build a reserve that stay in the body for months. Water-soluble vitamins such as B and C cannot be stored and leave the body quickly through urine which is why replenishing them is important.

Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium which is one of the main building blocks of bone. It also plays an important role in nerve, muscle development, and the immune system. You can get vitamin D from egg yolks, saltwater fish, liver and milk, as well as supplements, and sunlight.

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that is important for skin, bones, and connective tissue. It promotes healing and helps the body absorb iron. Sources include fruits and vegetables.

Vitamin B-12 keeps the body’s nerves and blood cells healthy which helps make DNA, the genetic material in cells. It helps prevent anemia which can make people tired and weak. Vitamin B-12 is most commonly found in a variety of animal foods.

Vitamin A helps with vision, bone growth, reproduction, cell functions and the immune system. An antioxidant, vitamin A comes from colorful fruits and vegetables, liver, and whole milk.

Warning signs you are severely deficient include brittle nails and hair, bleeding gums, hair loss, restless leg syndrome, and red or white skin bumps. Blood work and speaking with your physician is the most common way to determine if you have a vitamin deficiency.