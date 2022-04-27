News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

If you have ever been told you have a cyst, you probably have felt fear or dread. What does that mean? Should you be worried? A cyst is a closed, sac-like pocket of tissue that can form anywhere in the body. It may be filled with fluid, air, pus, or other material. While you should take it seriously, the good news is most cysts are benign (not harmful in effect).

You will generally notice a cyst because there can be swelling around the area. While you can feel pain with a cyst, there are times they are not painful.

Some causes of cysts include tumors, genetic conditions, a defect in the cells, chronic inflammatory conditions, blockages of ducts in the body that cause fluids to build up, an impact injury that pops a blood vessel, and a parasite. There is often no apparent reason for why a cyst forms.

Some cysts can be cancerous so early detection and treatment is vital. If left untreated, even benign cysts can be problematic. If the cyst fills with bacteria and pus, it can abscess and burst in the body causing an infection. This puts you at risk of septicaemia (blood poisoning). If a cyst inside the body bursts, there is a risk of peritonitis which is an inflammation of the membrane that lines the abdominal wall.

There are many types of cysts. Arachnoid cysts can affect newborns. During fetal development, the arachnoid membrane which covers the brain can double or split to form an abnormal pocket of cerebrospinal fluid. In some cases, a physician will drain the cyst.

If you have felt a bulge or tightness behind the knee, you have a Baker’s or popliteal cyst. These generally form as a result of a problem with the knee joint, arthritis, or a cartilage tear.

Ovarian cysts are common in females with regular periods as they form during ovulation. Generally these cysts are benign although some can grow in size and cause the abdomen to protrude.

Breast cysts are common and can cause pain, but do not usually require treatment. Sometimes these can disappear on their own, however, a physician can drain the fluid if they are causing discomfort. According to the American Cancer Society, simple cysts do not increase the risk of breast cancer. That said, if you are dealing with a complex cyst, you want to get it looked at and a biopsy will indicate if it is cancerous.

Cysts that occur on the skin of the face, back, scalp, or scrotum are called epidermal cysts. These cysts have to be removed and analyzed to determine if they are benign.

These are just a few examples of the many types of cysts. Sometimes cysts are drained, but for larger cysts where a person has symptoms, a physician may recommend surgical removal. Any unusual lump or spot on your body should be checked out by your physician to get an accurate diagnosis and treatment.