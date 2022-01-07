News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

Nearly everyone who falls ill to COVID-19 or the flu develops a fever. While the average body temperature is 98.6F (Fahrenheit), the reality is, a normal body temperature can fall within a wide range from 97 to 99F. For most, a fever is lower in the morning and peaks one to two degrees in the late afternoon or evening.

In the mid 1800s, Carl Wunderlich, a German physician, measured armpit temperatures of about 25,000 people and came up with an average body temperature of 98.6F. More recent scientific research included reviewing temperature records for three periods between 1860 and 2017. The average oral temperature fell by about one degree to 97.5F.

Physicians connect falling body temperatures with several possibilities. A lower metabolic rate occurs because people today weigh more than they did centuries ago. The less heat your body makes, the lower your temperature will be. Another reason is in the 19th century, infections such as tuberculosis, syphilis, and long term gum disease resulted in a higher body temperature. Today, physicians are seeing a lower rate of infection. Finally, thermometers are more accurate today than they were a century ago resulting in greater accuracy.

CDC (Center for Disease Control) considers a person to have a fever when he or she is at 100.4 F or greater and feels warm to the touch. For the best accuracy, it is recommended that you use a digital thermometer if possible. Because mercury exposure is a concern, glass mercury thermometers have been phased out and are no longer recommended.

No matter what type of thermometer you use, take the appropriate precautions. Read instructions before you use your thermometer. Wash your hands with soap and water and clean the thermometer before and after each use with rubbing alcohol or soap and lukewarm water.





If eating or drinking, wait 30 minutes before you take your temperature orally. Also, wait several hours after taking medications that are designed to lower your temperatures like acetaminophen (e.g. Tylenol), ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil, etc.), or aspirin.

If you are taking your temperature orally, place the thermometer tip under your tongue and close your mouth around the thermometer for the recommended amount of time. Digital thermometers should beep when done.

If your temperature falls between 100 and 102F, drink plenty of fluids, rest and take appropriate fever reducing medication. Call your physician if your temperature rises above 102F and doesn’t go down within an hour of taking fever reducing medication.

A fever is not an illness by itself, but is a sign that something is not right in the body. In addition to an elevated temperature, look for signs such as a flushed face, hot skin, low urine output, loss of appetite, and headache.

Call your physician if you have ongoing or chronic health issues. If you have a high fever with a severe headache, stiff neck, throat swelling or confusion this could be a sign of more serious medical conditions such as strep throat and should be checked out.