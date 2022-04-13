News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

Did you know infants are born with 270 bones? During childhood and adolescence, some of these bones fuse together. As a result, by the time we reach adulthood, we only have 212 bones.

At some point in our lives, most of us will break a bone. When the bone breaks, it is called a fracture. A broken bone needs to be held in place and protected to heal.

The body also does its job. After a fracture occurs, the body works to protect the injured area. It forms a protective blood clot and callus around the fracture. The callus is the bony healing tissue which forms around the ends of a broken bone. This thickened and hardened part of the skin is found in areas subjected to friction.

When there is a break, new threads of bone cells start to grow on both sides of the fracture until they meet. The fracture closes and the callus is absorbed.

There are four stages in the repair of a broken bone. The first is the formation of the hematoma at the break. A hematoma usually occurs within 48 hours and is a solid swelling of clotted blood around the tissues. This is followed by the formation of fibrocartilaginous callus which is a temporary formation while the bone is trying to heal itself.





Next, there is the formation of a bony callus which replaces the blood clot and holds the bone together although it isn’t strong enough to allow the body part to be used. Finally, there is the remodeling phase. This occurs when solid bone continues to grow, and blood circulation improves at the fracture site. This phase lasts for several months after a fracture occurs.

While some bones such as hairline fractures can heal on their own, it is important to get checked by your physician to avoid complications. The majority of hairline fractures will heal if you refrain from activities that put a strain on the area and for the first 24 to 48 hours help the healing process by elevating and applying ice to the injured area.

If a bone fracture is left untreated, it can result in what is called a nonunion or delayed union. In this case, the bone may not heal at all, which means that it will remain broken. As a result, swelling, tenderness, and pain will continue over time.

If you break a bone, you should also treat the body for optimal healing. The body needs nutrients. Eating healthy foods, especially calcium-rich foods like milk, cheese, kale, spinach, and sardines can help avoid nutritional deficiencies that can delay or interfere with bone fracture healing.

It is imperative to seek treatment if you break a bone. In most cases your physician will set the bone so the two sides connect and heal. For the majority of cases, bone makes use of its remarkable ability to regenerate. The result is the new bone that fills the fracture, will closely resemble the bone before the injury.