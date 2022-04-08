News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

Most of the time our immune system protects our body from germs and threats. When it gets off track and some of the body’s immune defenses are missing or not working properly, this can result in an immunodeficiency. This leaves the body susceptible to germs that can cause infections.

Researchers have identified over 300 types of immunodeficiency disorders. Some forms are so mild they go unnoticed until adulthood. Others are severe enough they are discovered at birth. A person who has an immunodeficiency is said to be immunocompromised. An immunocompromised individual is vulnerable to infections.

Immunodeficiency disorders disrupt the body’s ability to defend itself against bacteria viruses and parasites. There are two types of immunodeficiency disorders. Those you are born with are called congenital or primary. Those that are acquired or secondary, present later in life.

Primary immunodeficiency is most commonly caused by inherited gene mutations. Prenatal testing can usually identify primary immunodeficiency disorders. Samples of amniotic fluid, blood or cells from the tissue that will become the placenta can be tested for problems. Treatments for primary immunodeficiency focuses on treating and preventing infections and boosting the immune system.

Secondary immunodeficiency disorders happen when an outside source weakens the body. This can be a result of severe burns, chemotherapy and radiation, diabetes, and malnutrition. This can cause disorders such as AIDS, cancers like leukemia, viral hepatitis, and multiple myeloma (cancer of the plasma cells).





Most secondary immunodeficiency cases can be managed by treating the condition. Therapies such as the Highly Active Antiretroviral Therapy and antiviral treatments allow white blood cells to recover from a precarious loss. This has been successful in increasing the lifespan of people with HIV and AIDS. A bone marrow transplant is also a treatment for secondary immunodeficiency.

If you have immunodeficiency, your doctor will diagnose it by checking your medical history, performing a physical exam, determining your overall white blood cell count, determining your T cell count and determining your immunoglobulin levels. Your doctor may also perform a skin test.

T cell lymphocytes (white blood cells with a single nucleus) play an important part in immunity of foreign substances. Immunoglobulins are white blood cells that aid the destruction of bacteria and viruses.

Individuals with immunodeficiency disorders will often have frequent re-infections of certain conditions such as pink eye, sinus infections, thrush, colds, gingivitis (gum disease), pneumonia, and yeast infections.

Sometimes people confuse immunodeficiency with autoimmune disease. When someone has an autoimmune disease, their immune system is actually attacking the body’s healthy cells, tissues, and organs. Another term, immunosuppressed, is when a person has a reduced ability to fight infections or other diseases. In clinical settings, immunosuppression by drugs such as steroids can either have an adverse effect or is an intended form of treatment. For example, in organ transplant surgery as an anti-rejection measure.

The good news is it is seldom necessary to make major life changes in response to a primary immunodeficiency, and while more challenging, secondary immunodeficiency can be managed with treatment.