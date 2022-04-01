News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

In today’s society, most of us have become dependent on technology for information. While that’s helpful, when there is an emergency you don’t want someone running to their phone to see what should be done.

My mother was a physical therapist with a patient that liked to do therapy in her pool. One day, my mother saw her being electrocuted as she entered her pool. She knew enough not to enter the water, but found and turned off the electrical power to the area. Do your family members know where to shut off the power in your home?

If you suspect someone is being electrocuted find a pole that won’t conduct electricity. Hit the electrical wiring off of them and away from you. Once you know the electricity can’t harm them, pull them to safety and call 911. Position them on his or her back. Check for breathing and administer CPR if needed.

While waiting for the paramedics, prevent the injured person from being chilled. Cover burns with sterile bandages. Do not use a blanket or towel as fibers can stick to the burns.

Often, there are no visible marks from electrocution. However, electrical shock can cause burns. Electrical current passing through the body can result in internal damage, cardiac arrest, or other injury. People may experience confusion, difficulty breathing, heart rhythm problems (arrhythmia), muscle pain, and seizures. A person that has come into contact with electricity should see a physician. The ambulance may transport them to the hospital.





In case you’re curious, my mother saved a life that day because she knew what to do. Teaching basic first aid to children does not need to be scary. From age four up, children understand basic skills. Teaching them how to call 911 is important, but don’t stop there.

Make learning first aid a family event. Start with basics like how to put on a band aid. Go through the first aid kit together. Get picture books from the library that model emergency care and read them together.

Play a game where they are a paramedic. Have extra supplies on hand and let them practice. Teach them how to apply pressure to a wound, gently roll a person into a recovery position, and pinch nostrils to stop a nosebleed.

With older children, focus on emergencies your family is most likely to encounter. Teach them DRAB, an assessment tool. D stands for assessing danger and making sure there are no hazards. R, for response, encourages the injured person’s ability to talk or answer questions. A, for airways teaches how to gently tip the head back to clear the airways. Breathing, which is the B, teaches how to assess breathing.

Finally, consider taking a CPR class together. While the American Heart Association doesn’t mandate a minimum age, children over 9 with body strength can often perform CPR. Don’t make first aid scary as your children shouldn’t worry. Keep it light, as kids often retain information on the things they have fun doing.