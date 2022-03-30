News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

As we recognized the great work of our local physicians this week on Doctor’s Day, it seemed like a good opportunity to reflect on the changing roles of physicians. The term physician comes from the Latin term “physicum” or “physicus,” meaning treatment or remedy.

Today, most people use the term doctor and physician interchangeably. Historically, however, there is a difference. Doctor comes from the Latin word for teacher. It referenced a small group of theologians who had approval from the church to speak on religious matters. Eventually the term saw greater use referring to qualified academic and medical professionals. A doctor has earned a doctoral degree, whereas a physician is someone who has been through medical school and can provide medical care and treatment, make diagnoses, and prescribe medications.

The practice of professional medicine in the U.S. dates back to the early 1600s. At the beginning of the 17th century, medical practice was divided into three groups: physicians, surgeons, and apothecaries. Physicians generally had a university degree. Surgeons were trained in hospitals and did apprenticeships. Apothecaries learned the art of mixing and prescribing medicines primarily through apprenticeships.

In 1849, Elizabeth Blackwell, an immigrant from England, graduated from the Geneva Medical College in New York at the head of her class and became the first female physician in America. In 1857, Dr. Blackwell, her sister Emily, and colleague Marie Zakrzewska founded the New York Infirmary for Women and Children. This was the first American hospital run by women, and the first dedicated to serving the needs of women and children.

Fast forward to the changing role of physicians in today’s society. Medicine is changing at an unprecedented pace, driven by social, technological, and scientific advancements. The role of physicians in the future cannot be considered in isolation, as it will be shaped by these changes as well as changes in the overall healthcare workforce





The evolution of medical practice continues to evolve. Physicians will continue to lead the care of patients, but are starting to work collaboratively with partners that didn’t exist a few generations ago. Today there are advanced care practitioners, physician assistants, advanced nurse practitioners, and medical associate professionals that allow physicians to serve patients differently. The collaboration between traditional medicine and holistic healing has also evolved.

Current national healthcare workforce shortages provide an opportunity to look at the health system differently. Many are beginning to move from simply curing patients, to working within their communities on preventive health strategies.

The role of the primary care physician is changing with the advancement of technology, telehealth, requirements of clinical data, and more. In urban areas, a team-based care model is attracting younger physicians. However, this will be more challenging in rural areas because of the way physicians are reimbursed and the scarcity of medical specialties. Optimal health management will always be at the forefront of care for patients, although how that is achieved is something only time will tell.