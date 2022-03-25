News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

As we age, we start to think more about our blood pressure. But exactly what is high blood pressure and how do you know if yours is normal?

Blood pressure is the force of the blood pushing against the inner walls of the arteries. Often used as a measurement for diagnosis, blood pressure monitors the force and rate of the heartbeat and the diameter and elasticity of the arterial walls.

Each time your heart beats, it pumps blood into the arteries. Your blood pressure is at its highest when your heart beats and is pumping blood. This is called systolic pressure. When your heart beat is at rest between beats, your blood pressure falls. This is called diastolic pressure.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that nearly half of U.S. adults (47% or 116 million), have hypertension, defined as a systolic blood pressure greater than 130 or diastolic greater than 80.

Do you know what the two numbers mean when your blood pressure is taken? The systolic is the first number and diastolic is the second number. So, if you are told you have a blood pressure of 120/80, you have a 120 systolic number and an 80 diastolic reading. While you should pay attention to both, typically greater attention is given to the systolic number.





So what is normal and when should you be concerned? Normal is considered a systolic of less than 120 and a diastolic less than 80. Elevated blood pressure will show readings of up to 129 and less than 80. For those with no cardiac concerns, high blood pressure is generally 140 or higher and 90 or higher. High blood pressure for those with cardiac issues is 130 or higher and 80 or higher. You are at a dangerous risk and should seek immediate medical care if you are at 180 or higher and 120 and higher.

Primary, the most common form of high blood pressure, develops as we age. If you don’t address high blood pressure, over time the heart will pump harder and can cause heart attack, stroke, heart failure and even kidney failure.

Secondary high blood pressure is caused by either a medical condition or use of certain medicines. After treating the condition or stopping the medications, this can often improve.

High blood pressure, or hypertension, has been labeled the “silent killer” because symptoms may not appear which is why you should check your blood pressure regularly if you have health concerns. Some people experience headaches and dizziness, shortness of breath, blurred vision, and feeling pulsations in the neck or head.

Your physician will check your blood pressure regularly. Often, lifestyle changes including heart-healthy meals and exercise can be effective. Men with waist measurements over 40 inches and women over 35 inches are at a greater risk. Reducing sodium intake, cutting back on alcohol, caffeine, and quitting smoking can also help. In more serious cases, your physician will prescribe medications.