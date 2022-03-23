News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

These days, the news is good as hospitalizations for COVID-19 seem to be trending downward. While it continues to be true that most of us are not likely to get sick enough to need hospitalization if you are keeping up on vaccines and boosters, more and more people who have had COVID-19 are struggling with what is called “Long COVID.”

Although more and more is being discovered about long-term reactions, we now know even a mild infection can lead to Long COVID. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates between 10 to 30% of patients may experience Long COVID after recovering, even if they were not very sick in the first place. The National Institute for Health Research studied 95,000 patients that had been admitted to hospitals across England and came to the conclusion that 45% would need ongoing support.

While most of us are told we will recover in two to three weeks, Long COVID, or “post COVID condition,” as it is also known, includes a wide range of new or ongoing health symptoms people experience for months after an initial infection. Researchers have found that Long COVID does not fit one syndrome, but falls into numerous groups such as post-intensive care syndrome, post-viral fatigue syndrome, and long-term COVID syndrome.

COVID-19 can attack the body in varying ways causing damage to the lungs, heart, nervous system, kidneys, liver, and other organs. Mental health concerns arising from fatigue, unresolved pain, grief and loss can also be a factor. Some people experience ongoing cell damage. A bad case of COVID-19 can produce scarring and other permanent problems in the lungs that can result in getting winded easily, shortness of breath, or more serious health conditions.

People also experience symptoms related to chronic hospitalization, caused when someone is in the hospital, ICU, or bed for weeks. In some cases, chronic hospitalization can trigger muscle weakness, cognitive brain dysfunction, and psycho-social stress. This is known as post-ICU care syndrome.





Older adults and people with serious medical conditions are the most likely to experience Long COVID. Some experience anxiety, depression, insomnia, cognitive dysfunction, or brain fog. Many experience long-term loss of taste and smell. COVID-19 can cause damage to organs. Respiratory issues can damage the lungs. In addition to the lungs, complications are being seen with the heart, kidney, and brain.

COVID-19 can make blood cells more likely to bind and form small clots. Much of the heart damage caused by COVID-19 is believed to stem from small clots that block tiny blood vessels in the heart muscles. In addition, blood vessels can become weakened causing them to leak, which can cause long-lasting challenges with the liver and kidneys.

If you are concerned you may be experiencing signs of Long COVID, it is important to see your physician to rule out other potential health problems. Understanding that COVID-19 is unlike anything else and recognizing its seriousness and the potential long-term debilitating symptoms is good motivation for protecting yourself.