News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

We often talk about Alzheimer’s, as it is the most common form of dementia, but there are actually over 400 different types of dementia. After Alzheimer’s, the second most common type is vascular dementia, which is caused by a lack of oxygen reaching the cells in the brain causing cells to be damaged and leading to reduced brain activity. Vascular dementia worsens over time with a significant slowness of thought.

Another dementia is frontotemporal lobar degeneration, which can appear in two different ways. The first primarily affects speech. The other is defined by a change of behavior that often involves a lack of feeling, emotion, interest, or concern. This can show itself as apathy or disinhibition, which is saying or doing something on a whim, without thinking in advance of what could be an unwanted or dangerous result. Other signs include an inability to organize and plan ahead. In both forms of frontotemporal lobe dementias, memory loss is mild until the disease has progressed.

Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) is caused by a buildup of protein called Lewy Bodies. DLB causes significant mental decline including lapses in memory and forgetfulness.

The Alzheimer’s Outreach Program (AOP) is a free service assisting loved ones or family members with their challenges of dementia. When the program was created in the mid-90s, the focus was specific to Alzheimer’s. Today the program assists families struggling with all forms of dementia and cognitive impairment.

A hidden gem of the AOP program is Music and Memory (M&M), created by the nationwide Music and Memory program. Research shows for people with dementia, music can tap into deep emotional recall. Favorite songs and artists often trigger memories. Specific music often calms chaotic brain activity and enables the listener to focus on the present moment and regain a connection with others.





Working with the AOP Coordinator, a patient or family can suggest a personalized playlist. From that, specific songs and artists are loaded onto an mp3 player and given to the patient. Benefits of the program include elevated mood, less reliance on medication, increased appetite, and even the recurrence of some long-term memories.

M&M is funded by donations. The current need is iTunes gift cards. While the M&M musical library continues to grow, there are always new song or artist suggestions that need to be purchased.

If this program touches your heart, consider a donation by going tohttps://supportsierranevada.org/donate and clicking on the Alzheimer’s Outreach Program. Please write Music and Memory in the comment line. Or you can call our office at 530-477-9700, or purchase iTunes gift cards and mail them to SNMHF, P.O. Box 1810, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 50 to 70% of all dementia. Patients who present with more than one brain condition are considered to have mixed dementia. If you are concerned about your mental functioning or memory, speak to your physician or contact the AOP coordinator at 530-648-0592, ext. 5595.