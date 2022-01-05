News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

Working at the hospital during the storm, we started to see cases of carbon monoxide poisoning in the emergency department. Carbon monoxide (CO), is an odorless, colorless gas that is formed by an incomplete combustion of fuels. When people become exposed to CO gas molecules, oxygen is displaced throughout the body resulting in poisoning.

When CO poisoning occurs, carbon monoxide builds up in the bloodstream. When too much CO is in the air you are breathing, your body replaces oxygen in your red blood cells with carbon monoxide.

Because CO fumes have no color, taste, or smell, they cannot be detected by your senses which can make it very dangerous. Sometimes people recognize it because of stale air that smells like something is burning or overheating.

When dangerous concentrations of gas build up indoors and people have no way to detect a problem, they can get very sick. Because it can present similar to the flu, early warning signs of CO poisoning are often ignored. Symptoms include a headache, dizziness and weakness, nausea and vomiting, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, seizures, chest pain and loss of consciousness or disorientation.

Homes with fuel-burning appliances and attached garages are more susceptible to problems. Areas within your house that should be monitored are clothes dryers, water heaters, space heaters, furnaces or boilers, fireplaces and wood stoves (gas and wood burning), gas stoves and ovens, motor vehicles, grills, and tobacco smoke.





Maintain fuel-burning appliances by ensuring they are vented to the outside. Have your furnace and fuel-burning appliances checked by a qualified heating professional annually. Pay attention if there is an absence of an upward draft in your chimney. Excess moisture and condensation on windows, walls, and cold surfaces, rusting on flue pipes, or appliance jacks, are also signs. Streaks around fuel-burning appliances and damaged or discolored bricks at the top of a chimney should also be checked out.

Appliances intended for outdoor use should never be used indoors. This includes grills, camp stoves, portable generators and more. Never use your oven to heat your house, and do not run or idle your vehicle in a garage.

State law requires that all single family dwellings install and properly maintain CO alarms. The average lifespan of a CO alarm is between five and seven years, but it varies depending on the manufacturer.

Depending on the degree and length of exposure, severe CO can result in brain damage, cardiac complications, miscarriage or even death. The warning signs of CO poisoning can be subtle.

If you think someone has carbon monoxide poisoning, get them to fresh air and seek emergency medical care. CO poisoning can affect anyone, however exposure may be particularly dangerous for unborn babies and children, older adults, people with chronic conditions such as anemia, breathing issues and heart problems.

Contact 911 if someone loses consciousness. In some cases CPR may be necessary if a person is unresponsive. Once at the hospital, the patient is generally treated with 100% oxygen.