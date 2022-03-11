News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

Every individual’s experience with an injury is specific to his or her situation, but one of the most unique to manage is brain injury. It is often described as an invisible thief, because it can be devastating to those who have to live with it. Brain damage occurs when there is an injury that causes the destruction, or deterioration of brain cells.

Every year, about 2.8 million U.S. residents are devastated by some form of brain injury. This can be a result of trauma, stroke, tumor, accident, or illness. Approximately 52,000 die as a result of traumatic brain injury (TBI), and over 5 million people who have suffered TBI require assistance performing basic daily activities.

All TBI cases are head injuries, but not all head injuries are brain injuries. TBI has a wide variety of physical and psychological effects. If you’ve been in an accident, or have hit your head, these may appear immediately, but in some cases it takes days or weeks to sense a problem.

People may experience cognitive effects, motor deficits, perceptual or sensory challenges, communication and language issues, social difficulties and functional and regulatory disturbances. Some struggle with personality or psychiatric changes.

Most studies suggest that once brain cells are damaged or destroyed they do not regenerate, however, some recovery can take place, especially in younger people. Rehabilitation depends on the nature and severity of the brain injury, degree of resulting impairments and disabilities, overall health of the patient, and family support.





It is important to remember that brain injuries can affect people of all ages. From 2001 to 2009, the rate of emergency room visits for sports and recreation related injuries with a diagnosis of concussion, TBI, or TBI in combination with other injuries rose 57% among children aged 20 or younger. In fact, 300,000 sport and recreation related concussions are diagnosed nationwide each year with a possible seven times more going undiagnosed.

If you suspect brain trauma, your healthcare provider will examine you and get a list of symptoms. They will also inquire about the probable cause of the injury. Depending on the severity, they may have you go through a neurological evaluation, and imaging tests such as computed tomography (CT), or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). They may also look at your BTI (Baryan Brain Trauma Indicator) which looks for proteins in your blood that indicate a concussion or mild TBI.

Some only need minimal treatment that involves short periods of rest from activities, school, or work. In these cases, symptoms improve within a few weeks. For severe TBI, people may need hospital care. More intense treatment may include counseling for emotional support, surgery to treat bleeding of the brain, physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation therapy, and rest.

Recovery from TBI is highly individualized. Questions to ask your physician are, “How severe is my TBI?” “What complications can I expect?” “‘What is the best treatment plan for me?” Ultimately, treatment should focus on easing symptoms and improving your quality of life.