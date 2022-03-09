News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

As we age, we often develop unexplained aches and discomfort, including heel pain. Plantar fascia is a band of tissue connecting the heel bone to the base of the toes. It supports the arch of the foot and absorbs shock when walking.

Fascia is a thin lining of connective tissue that surrounds and holds every organ, blood vessel, bone, nerve fiber and muscle in place. The tissue does more than provide internal structure; fascia has nerves that make it almost as sensitive as skin.

Feet handle an amazing amount of wear and tear. On an average day, the total impact your feet absorb is equal to the weight born by a fully located cement truck. It is no surprise this strain can wreak havoc on your foot, especially if it is not properly supported.

When the thick band of tissue running across the bottom of the foot that connects the heel bone to the toes causes inflammation, this is known as Plantar Fasciitis. Generally caused by stabbing pain in or near the heel, Plantar Fasciitis is normally most painful first thing in the morning. Pain often subsides after you get up and move around, but can return after long periods of standing or when you get up from sitting. Tension or stress on the fascia can cause small tears and become inflamed.

While there is no specific known cause of Plantar Fasciitis, it is most common in adults 40 to 60. Movement that puts stress on the heel, such as long distance running, ballet dancing, and aerobic exercise can result in inflammation of the fascia.





People with flat feet, a high arch, or an atypical walking stride that affects the way weight is distributed when standing, can be a risk. Certain occupations such as factory workers, teachers, construction workers, and delivery employees that spend hours standing or working on hard surfaces are more susceptible. For people who are overweight, increased pressure on the feet can also contribute to the onset of Plantar Fasciitis.

Women are four times more likely to experience foot problems. This may be because on average women walk three miles more each day than men. Another reason may be nine out of 10 women wear shoes that are too small.

A study published in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery found 52 percent of patients treated with a stretch exercise program saw their condition improve or fully resolve. The study also showed the combination of foot orthotics and an adjustable dorsiflexion night splint resulted in a 47% decrease in pain.

Seeking medical advice is always the best path forward. A physician will examine the foot and may take x-rays or perform other tests. Only about five percent of cases require surgery.

Approximately 9% of Plantar Fasciitis cases are self-healing with time. This can often be accomplished with six months of care including stretching, icing and the use of orthotic inserts.