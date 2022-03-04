News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

Last week I attended my cousin’s virtual funeral. She managed multiple sclerosis (MS) for most of her adult life. It happens that March is national multiple sclerosis month, so it felt like a good time to talk about this debilitating disorder whose name is familiar to me, although I really don’t know much about it.

MS is an incapacitating disease of the brain and central nervous system in the spinal cord. It is the most widespread disabling neurological condition. People develop MS at any age, but most are diagnosed between 20 and 50 years old. MS isn’t directly inherited, but relatives are more likely to develop it. It is estimated at two to three percent for siblings or children of someone with MS. Researchers still do not fully understand the cause of MS or why the progression of the disease is so difficult to determine.

In 2020, a national MS Society study assessed one million people in the U.S. are living with MS. This is more than double the last reported figure in 1975. Approximately 200 new cases are diagnosed in the U.S. each week.

MS attacks the immune system and disrupts the protective myelin sheath that covers nerve fibers. This causes communication problems between the brain and the body. Over time the disease can cause deterioration of the nerves which eventually may result in permanent damage.

The signs and symptoms of MS can differ significantly depending on which nerves are affected and how much damage is present. For years, my cousin functioned well and experienced remission, but over time she lost the ability to walk independently.





Symptoms affecting movement include numbness or weakness in one or more limbs. This typically occurs on one side of the body at a time or in the legs or mid-body. Some people experience electric-shock sensations that occur when the neck is bending forward. Tremors or an unsteady gait are also a sign.

Partial or complete loss of vision, often in one eye at a time, and pain during eye movement are also reactions. Along with this, MS can cause blurry vision or prolonged double vision. Other indicators include slurred speech, fatigue, dizziness, tingling or pain throughout the body, and trouble with bowel and bladder functions.

Eventually, at least 50% of people with MS develop a steady progression of the disease. This generally occurs over a 10 to 20 year period from the onset of the disease. This is known as secondary progressive MS.

There is no single test to identify MS. A physician will collect information on your medical history, will perform a neurological exam, other tests such as an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), spinal fluid analysis, blood tests and EEG (Electroencephalogram).

The good news is that while MS is debilitating, most people are able to live a normal or near normal life-span. Treatment, including MS medications can manage symptoms and lessen the frequency of relapses and significantly slow disease progression.