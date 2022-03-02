News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

As part of the normal course of daily living, people are bound to injure themselves at some point. If you scrape your leg and start to bleed, that is an injury you can see. However, not all injuries are visible. Some injuries such as trauma can cause internal bleeding and/or damage to internal organs. Internal bleeding is also known as hemorrhaging.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every day there are nearly 7,000 car accidents. Serious internal damage can be caused by car accidents, falls, motorcycle crashes, workplace accidents, pedestrian accidents, etc. When this occurs, the blood vessels inside the body can get crushed or torn causing blunt force trauma.

While most internal bleeding is caused by a traumatic accident, gastritis, organ damage, or a bleeding disorder can also have serious consequences. Delaying treatment if you have an internal injury can result in serious medical ramifications.

Penetrating trauma, which can also cause internal bleeding, is a result of objects penetrating the body impacting blood vessels, muscles, or organs. This is most often the result of a puncture, knife or gunshot wound.

You won’t have internal bleeding without an underlying reason. In some cases, it can be life threatening, so seeking medical care is essential. Symptoms can vary, but may include dizziness, low blood pressure, vomiting, diarrhea, passing out, acute vision problems, numbness, chest pain, and more. If injury is around an organ such as the abdomen, sometimes you may notice bruising.





Locating the source and diagnosing internal bleeding is difficult. If an internal injury is suspected, the physician will place the patient on a high priority list for diagnostic tests such as computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan to locate and evaluate the extent of the hemorrhage. In some cases, the physician may also use blood and urine tests to confirm the bleeding, and an angiography, a type of x-ray, to look inside individual blood vessels.

Treatment varies depending on the severity of the internal hemorrhages. Mild or minor cases involve rest and hydration. In these cases, a clot typically develops that limits bleeding while the blood vessel repairs itself. Given time, the surrounding body tissues reabsorb the excess blood.

In cases where internal bleeding is moderate to severe, a physician may administer intravenous vitamin K, fresh frozen plasma, blood, and platelets. Occasionally, medications to reduce clotting will be given.

Once an individual is no longer at risk, further treatment involves identifying the source of the bleed to repair the blood vessel if needed, and removing excess blood. Internal bleeding due to trauma damages the body from the loss of blood, and the pressure misplaced blood puts on other organs and tissues. Treatment generally takes place in a hospital emergency department.

Sometimes, surgery is needed to correct the problem and takes place within minutes of arrival at the hospital. If severe internal bleeding is not treated, it can lead to organ failure, seizures, a coma, external bleeding and even death.