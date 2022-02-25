News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

Thursday’s column described types of seizures. Today’s column will share how you can help someone having a seizure. While most seizures stop on their own, there are simple steps you can take to protect someone from harm.

Seizures often have a sequence of events. A person may become unresponsive and unable to answer you, or they may collapse. They can’t respond to signals such as a hand wave. They also may not feel you touch them.

During the seizure, muscles may clench and the body may become rigid as a board. This is known as the tonic phase and usually only lasts a few seconds.

You may notice jerking movements where their body convulses. This is the clonic phase and can last anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes. Eventually the jerking will stop and they will regain consciousness, although they may be confused or disoriented for a short period of time.

With a focal seizure, you may notice their face beginning to twitch or their arm may move back and forth. Even though the person is awake and aware, he or she is not able to control these actions. They often seem to be staring at nothing and don’t remember anything after the episode.





In cases of a generalized seizure, people are rarely aware of what is happening. This is dangerous because the individual is unable to prevent him or herself from harm. This often is displayed with uncontrollable thrashing and are the most likely seizures to end up in an emergency room.

If you are by someone experiencing a seizure, there are several things you can do to help. First, keep the area clear of people. Remove nearby hard or sharp objects. Don’t try to hold a person down that is having a seizure or try to restrict their movements. If possible, place them on their side to help keep their airway clear. Use a phone or watch to time the start of the seizure so you can report on its length. Never put anything in their mouth. Contrary to myth, you can’t swallow your tongue during a seizure.

Once the seizure passes, cushion their head if they are on the ground. Only move them if there is danger nearby. Loosen tight clothing, especially around their neck. If the person is in a wheelchair, make sure the brake is on. Do not give them food or drink until they are fully recovered. Stay and talk to them calmly until they recover.

Milder seizures, brief periods of staring or shaking of the arms or legs, are not generally emergencies. However, you should take precautions to make sure the person is not near something that can cause a threat. It can sometimes look like a state of sleepwalking and stairs can present a danger.

All seizure activity should be reported to a physician. Call 911 if the seizure lasts more than five minutes or the person has difficulty breathing or waking after the episode.