News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

When COVID-19 first hit, no one knew what to expect. When the Delta variant was announced, most people began to realize this was a big deal. When the Omicron variant struck, most of us were just worn out wondering when this would end.

It made me wonder — when does a pandemic become endemic? Simply defined, an endemic disease is always present in a particular region or population. In epidemiology, an infection is said to be endemic when that infection is consistently maintained at a baseline level in a geographic region. Examples of endemic diseases include the flu, malaria, HIV, and syphilis.

Endemic diseases are often confused with epidemics. An epidemic refers to an outbreak of disease that spreads through one or more populations while an endemic disease is one that is constantly present in a geographic region. Pandemics are worldwide epidemics.

The path of COVID-19 is still unclear. Some predict it may move into endemic similar to how the swine flu did in 2009. The disease was a version of the H1N1 influenza virus, the same one that caused the 1918 flu pandemic that hopped from people, to pigs, to birds, and back again. Like COVID-19, it spread quickly across the globe with surges similar to what we are experiencing today.

A swine flu vaccine was developed very quickly. By the winter of 2009, most people were either infected or vaccinated so herd immunity was established. By August 2010, the pandemic ended. However, the virus didn’t go away, it became endemic and today is a new version of the seasonal flu.





The flu is caused by influenza viruses that spread throughout the population each year. The flu is considered endemic because the viruses mutate quickly and are responsible for a new strain each year.

It is possible that COVID-19 may follow a trajectory more like the HIV pandemic. HIV is just as deadly and contagious today as when it emerged 40 years ago, but treatment and prevention have improved dramatically.

The swift spread of Omicron — over 700,000 new cases every day in the U.S. during the winter of 2022 surge — means many people are developing some level of COVID-19 immunity. Omicron is still considered deadly among some populations, including unvaccinated and immunocompromised individuals.

While COVID-19 is still considered a pandemic, experts predict that its move to endemicity depends on immune protection from vaccinations and natural infections, and how the disease continues to spread or mutate in the future. This predicates the pandemic will not end with the virus disappearing, but will continue to circulate although most people will gain immune protection from infection.

Past pandemics have led to changes in the way we live everyday life. Screens on doors and windows helped keep out mosquitos, which carried yellow fever and malaria. Sewer systems and access to clean water helped eliminate typhoid and cholera. Perhaps, lessons learned from COVID-19, will provide insight of further opportunities for disease prevention.