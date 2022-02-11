News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

There are many familiar medical conditions including diseases such as diabetes, asthma, and cancer. A family member of mine was diagnosed with a very rare disease of the pituitary gland. It was a disease that affects about one in one million people.

I’ve often wondered how rare diseases are diagnosed, especially since there are over 7,000 conditions affecting over 350 million people worldwide. In the U.S., a rare disease is defined as a condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people.

It is estimated 25 to 30 million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with a rare disease. These numbers demonstrate that even though an individual disease may be considered rare, every family could potentially be touched by one, or at least know someone with one.

In the U.S., certain infectious diseases, birth defects, and cancers are tracked, but overall, most rare diseases are not followed which makes it difficult to determine the exact number of cases. According to the Orphanet Journal of rare diseases, diagnosis is often delayed due to a lack of clinical knowledge and the reality there are only a handful of expert centers nationwide. It’s impossible for clinicians to have knowledge of all diseases or specialties, which is one factor that leads to misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis of a rare disorder. However, with the growing specialization of medical knowledge and the increased availability of data sources such as electronic health records, there are more opportunities than ever to guide physicians in diagnosis of disease.

Genetics can be crucial in a diagnosis. Eighty percent of rare diseases are genetic diseases. Most are thought to be directly caused by changes in the genes or chromosomes. In some cases, changes that cause disease are passed from one generation to the other, while in others it appears to be random.





The National Institutes of Health, which includes 27 Institutes and Centers, supports and funds research to improve the health of people with rare diseases. One of these Centers, the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, focuses on getting new treatments and cures to all patients of rare diseases more quickly.

Through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) provides incentives for drug companies to develop treatment of rare diseases. Since 1983, the OOPD has helped develop and bring to market over 400 drugs and biologic (plant extract) products for rare diseases.

On average, a person with a rare disease endures a five year diagnostic journey. While a lot of progress has been made in learning how to diagnose, treat, and prevent a variety of rare diseases, there is a lot of work to do because many are still without treatment.

