Many simple medical situations can be managed at home. It is helpful to have a few basic items available in case they are needed. While you should always consult with your physician if you are concerned about a medical issue, being prepared at home is important.

Have you ever had challenges stopping bleeding of a small cut, or had a bug bite that just wouldn’t stop itching? Consumer reports asked physicians and other health experts what they would keep in stock. While cigarettes are not good for you, did you know cigarette rolling paper can help stop bleeding from shaving cuts and is inexpensive to keep on hand. Distilled white vinegar is a great source for taking the itch out of bug bites.

Shea butter is a great alternative for rashes and dry skin and is less likely to irritate skin than moisturizers that have multiple ingredients. Witch hazel is a great option to reduce discomfort from hemorrhoids, and is the active ingredient found in drugstore remedies that will cost much more. Using petroleum jelly on minor cuts forms a barrier against infection without the risk of an allergic reaction associated with topical antibiotics.

With a neti pot, you can rinse nasal passages with a saline solution to help reduce congestion of an allergy. A caveat, do your research to make sure you are properly using your neti pot.

Mint or peppermint has been used for hundreds of years as a health remedy. Peppermint oil can help with cramps, bloating, gas, diarrhea, constipation and headaches. Green tea is a great source of powerful antioxidants that can protect your cells from damage and help you fight disease. It may even lower your odds of heart disease and certain kinds of cancers, like skin, breast, lung, and colon.





It is important to make sure you have a well-stocked first aid kit. In addition to basics such as aspirin, bandages, thermometer, sterile saline, ice packs, scissors, tweezers, and a first aid manual, it is a good idea to have emergency phone numbers, including contact information for your family doctor and pediatrician, local emergency services, and the poison help line, which in the United States is 800-222-1222.

Other items can be useful in a first aid kit such as a medical consent form and medical history for each family member. To ensure you don’t have to search through the house for other common items, add cotton balls and swabs, plastic bags, safety pins and hand sanitizer.

Finally, a few key items that can provide assistance until medical treatment can be sought include a finger splint, eyewash solution, and a large triangular bandage that can be used as a sling.

Make sure your first aid kit is easily accessible and everyone knows where it is kept. If you have young children at home, it is good to find a location out of their reach. Check the kit at least once a year to get rid of expired or old items.