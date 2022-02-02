News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

February is American Heart Month and Friday is National Red Wear Day. This day is in honor of those we have lost due to heart disease. It is also a way to raise awareness of what we can do to prevent heart disease.

One of the areas of heart disease that is near and dear to my heart are those conditions that present at birth and can affect the structure of a baby’s heart and the way it works. This is known as congenital heart disease (CHD). Congenital, means present at birth.

CHD often affects how blood flows through the heart and out to the rest of the body. CHDs can be very mild, such as a small hole in the heart, to severe such as missing or poorly formed parts of the heart.

My cousin was born in the 1950s and suffered from a fairly severe case of CHD. He had heart surgery at a very young age, but his situation was complicated and he died from heart complications in his 40s. Fortunately, medical care and treatment has advanced significantly and babies born with CHD are living longer and healthier lives today.

There are approximately 1%, or 40,000 births per year in the U.S. with CHD. The most common type of heart defect is a ventricular septal defect or (VSD). I have a daughter who was born with VSD. This is a birth defect of the heart where there is a hole(s) in the septum (wall of the heart) that separates the two lower chambers (ventricles) of the heart.





VSD occurs during pregnancy if the wall that forms between the two ventricles does not fully develop, leaving a hole. Babies with VSD experience blood flowing from the left ventricle through the ventricular septal defect to the right ventricle and into the lungs. This extra blood forces the heart and lungs to work harder.

If not repaired, this defect can increase the risk for complications such as heart failure, high blood pressure in the lungs (known as pulmonary hypertension), irregular heart rhythms (known as arrhythmia), or stroke.

Some infants have one hole, others may have many. According to a study from the Atlanta Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 42 of every 10,000 babies born have VSD equating to 16,800 a year.

VSD is usually diagnosed after a baby is born. The size of the VSD influences the symptoms. Often it is identified during a physical examination when a doctor hears a heart murmur. If the hole or holes are small or don’t cause symptoms, they will usually close on their own.

For some, even if a hole doesn’t close, there may not be any significant problems in the future. However, depending on the size of the hole(s), either cardiac catheterization or open heart surgery close to the hole can restore normal blood flow. After surgery, the doctor will maintain regular visits to ensure the VSD remains closed. Most with VSD live healthy lives.