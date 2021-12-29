News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

As I wrote this on Monday, Nevada County was pretty much at a standstill. At that point over 60,000 homes lost power in over 250 separate outages. When that happens, most people hunker down to wait it out. Some have full or partial generator support. Some have friends and relatives, and some choose to go to the warming center. But what do you do if you are a hospital needing to care for the community’s most vulnerable residents?

It is clear that one of the most critical functions of a hospital is power. The hospital lost power and went on an emergency generator. For those that don’t know what that means, emergency generator power is available for the most essential areas. This ensures that patient floors, ICU, and the emergency department are appropriately covered. Other areas have minimal or no power. While hospitals are often the first to go back up to full power in a massive outage, this storm has caused tremendous challenges for PG&E.

Another incredibly important function during a time when a hospital goes on alert is communication. When there is a disaster or conditions warrant a heightened alert status, this is called Code Triage. In this case, the condition alert was weather and safety based.

Not only was nearly every access point into town closed down, but downed trees and power lines made travel dangerous.

Every department plays a key role in Code Triage. Two key positions that help connect everyone together are the Administrative Nursing Supervisor (ANS) and the Administrator on Call (AOC). In most cases, the ANS and AOC are there to provide direction when departmental leadership is not available, primarily during evenings and weekends.





However, in times where action needs to be hospitalwide, such as severe weather impacting staff’s ability to get to work, the ANS and AOC coordinate and communicate with various department leaders inside and outside of the hospital on next best steps.

A command center is often set up within the hospital, although how it functions may vary. Communication using Zoom every few hours is an excellent way to keep everyone informed. Staff that have questions or need assistance may call the command center at any time. At any given time, various staff are in there to problem solve and provide assistance.

The shining stars during any event such as this are those that are here to ensure the best care for our patients. This includes our clinical staff and physicians, social workers, nutritional services team, our environmental service team, supplies and materials management, ambulance, registration personnel and more.

I’ve watched this amazing group function in everyday situations and when times are very difficult. These incredible individuals come to the hospital despite the challenges they are facing at home. Once again, these heroes are quietly ensuring we are keeping our community safe.

Please note, the hospital is very impacted right now and is not a warming shelter. Please contact 211 for resources. Those needing to plug in oxygen can do so at the warming shelter.