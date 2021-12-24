News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

On behalf of Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, we want to wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. To those who supported the hospital and the Foundation this year, thank you. We are honored by our community’s generosity.

While SNMH Foundation often shares news about the big projects we’ve funded as a result of our community’s generosity, donations directly impact individuals as well. Contributions to “Read Me a Story” distributes over 3,000 books a year to children (ages 6 months to 8 years). Educational materials are provided to parents that stress the importance of early childhood literacy and the joy of reading with, and to your child. Given at well-child pediatric visits, clinical staff share with us how heartwarming it is to see a youngster get his or her first book.

For over a decade, Comfort Cuisine has provided hundreds of frozen take home meals to cancer patients and their caregivers. Paul Faahs and his amazing volunteer team prepare meals in a state certified commercial kitchen which are then transported to a freezer at the SNMH Community Cancer Center.

Since the onset of COVID-19, there has been a dramatic increase in people dealing with depression. Our Social Outreach program focuses on prevention and early intervention to support and promote the mental health of isolated seniors and adults with disabilities.

The Alzheimer’s Outreach program has assisted thousands of individuals and their caregivers over the years struggling with dementia. A joint program of SNMH Foundation and the hospital, our AOP Coordinator meets with families to assess their needs, help them navigate the disease, and get loved ones connected to resources.





Two free caregiver series, Essential Tools for Caregivers and Remember Me, are offered two to three times a year to assist caregivers struggling with the day-to-day decisions when caring for a loved one with dementia.

An active Falls Prevention Coalition provides educational programs for the community. A free Falls Prevention Summit is tentatively planned for March 22, 2022 and will adhere to COVID-19 protocols and restrictions.

For over 50 years, the Hospital Auxiliary has touched the lives of patients, visitors, and hospital staff in many areas of the hospital. Volunteering for the Auxiliary is one of the most rewarding ways to make a difference. Volunteer applications are available at the Hospital Foundation office and hospital. Applications are due by Jan. 5 to be included in the next round of interviews.

Donations of time and talent help ensure a vibrant and thriving hospital for our community. Your contributions don’t touch one life, they touch generations of lives. Every donation makes a difference!

Please visit our website at http://www.supportsierranevada.org to learn more about SNMH Foundation or to make an online donation. We welcome your call at 530-477-9700. Contributions can be mailed to SNMHF, PO BOX 1810, Grass Valley, CA, 95945.

Thank you for helping us keep our hospital prepared for when you need us. Wishing you the very best for 2022 and beyond.