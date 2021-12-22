News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Since childhood, you’ve probably heard various wives’ tales about being sick. But how much truth is there to them? As we move into the cold and flu season, I thought we’d revisit a few of these.

Starve a cold, and feed a fever. Or is it feed a fever, and starve a cold? How much you eat really won’t impact your cold or fever. It is more important to stay hydrated, especially if you are sweating a fever and are losing fluids.

Gargling saltwater is the best cure for a sore throat. While there isn’t any evidence to prove this, if it makes you feel better do it. If you have a respiratory infection and are breathing more from your mouth, your throat may dry out and get sore. Gargling with salt or plain water may soothe that dryness.

Can cold weather make you sick? Researchers say there is some connection with seasons and respiratory illness, but it may have more to do with being indoors and crowding together than being outside in the cold. Weather on its own isn’t likely to make you sick. Because humidity drops when you are inside, especially with heat being raised, influenza can survive for a longer period of time.

We’ve all heard the wives’ tale that eating chicken soup will make you feel better when you are sick. Chicken soup has protein, vegetables, nutrients, and vitamins so it can help break off secretions or soothe your sore throat. However, other foods with those same elements will likely have the same results.





How many of us reach for vitamin C when we feel a cold coming on? We know vitamin C can boost immunity, but once you are displaying symptoms or are sick, it doesn’t help. However, taking vitamin C regularly may help prevent colds.

My mom always told me to avoid dairy when sick. While the theory behind this is it increases nasal discharge, researchers aren’t aware of data to support this. If you have a taste for cereal and milk when you’re sick and your stomach can handle it, go for it.

When you get a high fever, you may get the chills, which is your body’s way of telling you to raise your body temperature. Fever is good as it means your body is fighting infection. A cold bath isn’t recommended to bring down a fever. Cold water can increase the core body temperature and actually bring on shivering. A tepid lukewarm bath is a better way to go to make you more comfortable.

One of the oddest wives’ tale is having a dog lick a wound. This dates back to the Egyptians. This can potentially be a dangerous practice as dogs’ mouths contain billions of bacteria, some of which could be infectious. Instead, clean the wound with soap and water.

The best advice is to ignore wives’ tales and rely on medical expertise when sick. When in doubt about the proper care, ask your physician.