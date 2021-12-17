News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

During this time of year, with all the home baked yummy treats, it’s important those with food allergies are thoughtful about what they are eating. Food allergies are an abnormal response to a specific food activated by the body’s immune system.

Food allergies happen when the body’s defense against infection — the immune system — mistakenly treats proteins found in food as a threat. When this happens, the body releases chemicals that cause an allergic reaction. It is unknown why people develop allergies although it is often brought on by conditions such as asthma, hay fever, and eczema. Food allergies affect approximately 6 to 8% of children under the age of 3 and up to 3% of adults. Sometimes people outgrow food allergies, but they can be lifelong.

In most cases, the reaction is mild although a severe reaction can cause anaphylaxis, which is an acute reaction to an antigen for which the body has become hypersensitive. Common symptoms include rashes and low pulse.

Sometimes people can go into anaphylactic shock, which can be life-threatening. To prevent anaphylactic shock, wear a medical alert necklace or bracelet. You should also keep an emergency kit with medications at hand, read the labels of the foods you purchase, and when eating out, ask how your food is prepared.

Customary adult food allergies include fish, shellfish, peanuts and other tree nuts. Common problem foods for children include milk, eggs, peanuts and other tree nuts, soy, and wheat.





Allergic reactions vary, but include itching and swelling in the mouth, vomiting, diarrhea or abnormal pain or cramps, hives or eczema, trouble breathing, the tightening of the throat, or a drop in blood pressure. If you are concerned about a serious allergy, call the doctor especially if you have done all you can to eliminate foods from your diet that you suspect and mild symptoms escalate. Also, if you have difficulty swallowing, excessive digestive issues, or in the case of an infant, your baby is not gaining weight or growing well, you should contact your doctor.

Food allergies are different from food intolerance. While they often mimic each other in some ways, with food intolerance you may be able to eat small amounts of the things that cause you trouble. For example, for lactose intolerance, you may be able to drink lactose-free milk, or take lactase enzyme pills to aid digestion.

Causes of food intolerance include an absence of an enzyme needed to fully digest a food. Irritable bowel syndrome is a chronic condition that can cause cramping, constipation, and diarrhea. Food additives such as sulfites used to preserve dried fruit, canned goods, and wine can trigger asthma for some.

Celiac disease, triggered by eating gluten, a protein found in wheat and other grains, has features of a food allergy. The good news is people with celiac disease are not at risk of anaphylaxis. Approximately 32 million Americans develop allergies caused by about 170 foods. The best way to manage serious allergies is to get tested and follow the recommendations of your physician.