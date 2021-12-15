News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

This week I had the privilege of having Dr. Tiffany Chan and Dr. Tina Khieu with Chan Family Optometry on my radio show. Eye care and eye health is of great interest to me as I had eye surgery at 18 months of age. Dr. Khieu has considerable experience in the area of pediatric eye care.

Children with eye issues are often referred to a pediatric ophthalmologist. Trained to diagnose, treat, and manage all areas of children’s eye problems, a pediatric ophthalmologist is skilled at recognizing the subtle signs of eye issues that a baby or young child cannot describe.

Eyesight is the window to the world for an infant. During the first months, central vision develops. A newborn can see, but the connection between the retina and brain is still being formed. The retina, a layer of cells sensitive to light at the back of the eyeball, triggers nerve impulses which travel from the optic nerve to the brain where an image is formed.

It is not unusual during the first couple of months that an infant’s eyes may cross or wander. As a baby’s visual coordination develops and begins to focus, this should self-correct, especially when viewing objects dangled close by.

Around five months, as a baby develops depth perception, he/she begins reaching for objects. By nine months babies eyes have turned their final color although slight changes may continue to shift until age 3. Eye color is determined by the amount of a brown pigment called melanin in the iris.





As a toddler I was diagnosed with lazy eye, or amblyopia. This occurs when abnormal vision development forces one eye to work harder than the other. The weaker, or lazy eye, often wanders inward or outward. This condition often happens because the eye and the brain are not working together.

Amblyopia generally develops from birth to age seven and is the leading cause of decreased vision among children. In addition to a wandering eye, other indicators of lazy eye include eyes that do not appear to be working together, poor depth perception, squinting or shutting an eye, head tilting, and abnormal vision screening tests.

Strabismus is a condition in which eyes are crossed or wander. The gaze from one eye may be straight ahead while the other moves upward, downward, or outward. Treatment often includes patching the eye and using drops to make the weak eye work harder.

So, how can you determine if you need eye care for an infant or toddler that can’t communicate with you? Warning signs include persistent watery eyes, frequent eye rubbing, sensitivity to light, redness that doesn’t go away, pus around the eyes, crossed or wandering eyes, squinting and tilting or turning of the head to see.

A newborn eyes should be screened at well-child visits. Your physician will recommend an eye doctor if there are concerns. Children should go through an eye exam prior to entering school as vision and learning are intimately related.