News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Something I have heard more in the last two years with COVID-19 than all my previous decades combined is “wash your hands.” Many diseases and health conditions are spread by not washing hands with soap and clean, running water. Keeping hands clean is one of the most important steps you can take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others.

Hand washing with soap and water removes germs and helps prevent infections. People frequently touch their face, eyes, nose and mouth without even realizing it. That is the primary way that germs get into your body.

Germs from your hands can be transferred into food and drink while preparing it or consuming it. Germs can multiply in some foods and drinks. You can also transfer germs from your hands onto objects such as handrails, tabletops, and toys which can then transfer to another person’s hands.

Frequent hand washing can reduce the number of people who get diarrhea by up to 40%. It can reduce colds by up to 21%. Those with weakened immune systems or gastrointestinal illnesses can reduce their chances of illness by up to 58%.

While it is not a prominent cause of death among children in the U.S., about 1.8 million children under the age of 5 die each year from diarrheal diseases and pneumonia. Good hand washing education early in life stays with children through their lifetime.





According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), effective hand washing guidelines were developed on data gathered from a number of studies. The CDC suggests you wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap and apply soap. The reason is so that hands do not become re-contaminated. Turning off the faucet after wetting hands not only saves water, but some data suggests there are a significant number of germs transferred between hands and the faucet. The temperature of the water does not appear to affect microbe removal. Microbes are microorganisms, especially a bacterium causing the fermentation of disease.

Lather your hands by rubbing them together with soap. Be sure to lather the back of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails. Lathering and scrubbing creates friction which helps lift dirt, grease and microbes from the skin. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Curious how long that is? Sing “Happy Birthday” to yourself twice.

Data is more challenging on the length of time as it depends on many factors including how much dirt, soil and germs are on the hands. However, evidence suggests washing for 14 to 30 seconds removes the greatest amount of germs.

Did you know on average you come into contact with 300 surfaces every 30 minutes equating to 840,000 germs? Most people only wash their hands for six seconds and only 5% of people wash their hands correctly. About 33% of people don’t use soap when washing hands. Keeping hands clean at all times is important, not just during the pandemic.