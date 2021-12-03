News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Because I am thoughtful about staying healthy these days, I’ve had a growing curiosity about germs. I know they can cause you to get sick, but I don’t know much beyond that.

According to the Merriam Webster Dictionary, a germ is a living substance capable of developing into an organism or one of its parts. They are found everywhere including in the air, soil and water. Infectious diseases are caused by germs. There are four primary types: bacteria, viruses, fungi and protozoa.

Bacteria are tiny living microorganisms which are not plant or animal, but a class of their own. They are tiny and single-celled and normally exist in the millions. There is good and bad bacteria, especially in the stomach and intestinal tracts. Some are used to produce medicine and vaccines. Infections caused by bacteria include strep throat, urinary tract infections, and tuberculosis.

Viruses are not living organisms and need to be inside living cells to reproduce. Some viruses only live for a short period of time, especially when they are on a hard surface. Their life requires hijacking the activity of a living cell. Viruses are responsible for many diseases including the common cold, influenza, measles, chickenpox, shingles, and genital herpes.

Fungi are multi-celled plant-like organisms which cannot get their nutrition from plants, people and animals. They live in damp, warm places. Many fungi are not dangerous to healthy people. Examples of fungi illness are athlete’s foot and ringworm.





Protozoa are one-celled organisms that love moisture and frequently spread disease through water. Protozoa often causes intestinal infections leading to diarrhea, nausea, and belly pain. Examples are giardia, malaria, and toxoplasmosis.

Germs that invade the body tend to burrow in for a long stay. They grab nutrients and energy and produce toxins or proteins that act like poison in the body. These toxins can cause infections, fevers, sniffles, rashes, coughing, vomiting, and diarrhea.

While most germs won’t cause harm, they can spread between people by touching or breathing air after a person with a germ coughs or sneezes. Germs are commonly found in feces (human and animal). Some survive when people touch, then rub their eyes, nose or mouth. Insects and animal bites can also pass on germs.

Did you know one germ can multiply into more than eight million germs in one day? Nearly 80 percent of illness-causing germs are spread by your hands which spread 1,000 times more germs when they are damp. Germs can survive for up to three hours on your hands. Remote control devices are a top carrier of bacteria. Plus, there are more germs on your phone, keyboard, and cutting board than on a toilet seat.

Your immune system protects you against many infectious agents, but you have to be thoughtful so you don’t put yourself in harm’s way. Simple tactics such as washing your hands regularly, preserving food properly, avoiding contact with sick people, keeping surfaces clean, and getting vaccines are the best way to stay disease free.