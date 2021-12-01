News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

If you’ve ever been on a roller coaster, you may recall a memory similar to mine. On that slow climb up the hill, my stomach would tighten in anticipation because I couldn’t see over the top to view what was ahead. Then there is that pause at the top where I’m thinking, “yikes!” Next thing, I was plunging down and moving so fast I couldn’t quite track what was going on.

For many at the hospital, COVID-19 has been a roller coaster ride. At the beginning of the pandemic we felt that slow climb and weren’t sure what to expect. When we knew more about the pandemic, we paused and considered options that were coming from many directions. As numbers started to surge, everything moved quickly and every day new information was coming out.

While numbers were going down at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for a time, recent numbers of hospitalized patients are rising once again. COVID-19 patient numbers were our highest in September. Currently, we are averaging 12, which is up from about seven earlier in the month. Plus, there is concern of another surge as we come out of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The hospital is seeing an increased number of younger patients who are quite ill. There is a rise of ICU (Intensive Care Unit) patients, although we have plenty of beds to manage those needing critical care. The majority of patients are unvaccinated.

A question that comes up regularly when a new variant hits the news is whether our hospital can take care of patients and manage the virus. The answer is absolutely! Hospitals deal with infectious diseases all the time. They prepare for this 365 days a year. SNMH, like most hospitals these days, has an infectious disease expert who constantly assesses the capabilities and standards of managing a particular infectious disease.





The hospital team meets regularly to plan and drill. These plans are tiered to determine a management strategy for any circumstance. They include caring for patients within the building, as well as transferring patients if there is a surge so big that we can’t manage the patient load within the facility.

The hospital continues to maintain a COVID-19 unit. Because COVID-19 and all of its variants are still a bit of an enigma, clinical management focuses on what is known as supportive care, or treatment to support the body’s vital organs. Clinical staff also carefully monitor oxygen levels and provide treatment to maintain a healthy supply of oxygen.

People are now hearing about the Omicron variant, which emerged in South Africa. While not yet in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people continue to follow preventative strategies including wearing a mask indoors, washing hands frequently, physically distancing and getting the vaccine and/or booster.

Right now we are sitting paused at the top of the roller coaster. We don’t know what is ahead, but we do know we need to prepare for that fast trip down the track.