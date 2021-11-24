News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Happy Thanksgiving from the staff and Boards of Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation. We hope you have a wonderful day.

Something that seems to go hand in hand with Thanksgiving is eating too much. Let’s face it, we see all that delicious food and we can’t resist it. It’s also the time that family recipes passed down over time are brought to the table, and for many, that brings back memories of loved ones here and gone.

Is eating too much in one sitting bad for you? Most will only experience an uncomfortable feeling of being too full, however, it is something to be thoughtful about. Eating too much can cause a spike in blood sugar levels. When this happens, the body tries to overcompensate and produces more insulin than usual to keep blood sugar levels at the healthy range. What may result are headaches, increased thirst, fatigue, or lethargy. Because your body stores the excess blood sugar, it can also lead to weight gain.

Eating too much causes your body to go into overdrive. Did you know when you overeat your digestive organ literally swells, causing bloating, discomfort and even nausea? Some people even experience acid reflux.

When overeating, food takes longer to break down affecting sleep patterns, and brain functionality. According to registered dietician and diabetes educator Grace Derocha, studies suggest overeating for an extended period of time, especially foods high in fats and sugars, can impair cognitive function including memory loss and judgment.





Overeating now and then isn’t likely to have much effect. Once you come to terms with the fact you have overeaten and you are now paying the price, start by drinking six to eight glasses of water during the day to keep yourself hydrated. This will help your body digest, and will also detox your system of an excessive sodium intake.

Rigorous exercise won’t feel great and isn’t the best idea, however, going for a light walk, doing yoga or some level of light exercise, will help you feel better and can give a jumpstart to your metabolism.

There are signs to help you recognize if you are overeating. One example is if you are suddenly experiencing a hot flash mid-bite even though you are not eating something spicy. Derocha says this kind of unrelated warmth could be an indication you are eating too much as your body temperature rises as you digest food.

Another sign is if you need to take breaks in order to finish a meal. And many are familiar with unhooking that top button of your pants to cope with discomfort.

People that regularly overeat can benefit by journaling. Sometimes we don’t really realize how much we’ve eaten until we see it in writing in front of us. If you are someone that struggles with portion control, there is a lot to be said for serving your food on a smaller plate.

Best advice, enjoy the day but be thoughtful of the plate!